Higher Impact Club Hosts Transformative Greater Glory Gathering (G3) :Higher Impact Conference 2025 — Inspiring a generation to build growth that lasts

From L – R….Barr Ashioba Uju, Vice President HIC; Engr Salvation Alibor, Advisory Director HIC; Dr Israel Ekeleme, Presiding Pastor Ark of Light for all Nations ; David Lanre-Messan (DLM), CEO First Founders Inc; Mr. Wisdom Ariko, Director HIC Xenon; Prof. Christopher Imumolen, Vice Chancellor Unique Open University Lagos; Silver Nwogu HIC Secretary; Ibukun Akinola-Co Founder Piggyvest; Comfort Arousa Osemwegie – Chief Dealmaker, Founder/ CEO DealRoom Global; Pharm. Josephine Ehimen – Founder, CEO – Nett Pharmacy; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh – Chairman Dangote Cement Plc; Femi Ogundoro – CEO, Maxima Group; Ms. ‘Dolamu Badejo – Director HIC ANTRA; Mr. Adebayo Adebisi – President – HIC.

Story by CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Higher Impact Club (HIC), an initiative of Gospel Pillars Church under the visionary leadership of Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, successfully hosted the G3 Higher Impact Conference 2025, themed “Next Level Acceleration – Building Growth That Lasts.”

The highly anticipated event, held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Ark of Light for All Nations, Ikeja, Lagos, convened over 500 entrepreneurs, professionals, investors, and thought leaders, alongside entrepreneurs and career professionals from over 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Belgium, South Africa, and many others. The atmosphere was charged with inspiration, innovation, and purpose.

The HIC Conference is designed to equip youth and professionals with the mindset, strategies, and systems to build enterprises and careers that are not only successful but sustainable.

In her opening remarks, Dolamu Badejo, Director of HIC’s ANTRA (Business & Entrepreneurship) Pillar, set the tone with a profound message:

“Growth today demands more than speed, it requires substance. Our focus should be on building enduring systems, not fleeting trends.”

She added that the convener and Grand Patron of the Higher Impact Club, Dr. Isaiah Macwealth, emphasizes the importance of investing in youth as the foundation for national transformation.

“Our greatest resource is our youth,” she said. “We must invest in their ideas, nurture their talents, and build ecosystems where they can create lasting impact.”

The conference featured a series of riveting keynote sessions from top industry leaders.

Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, Chairman of the Board, Dangote Cement Plc, delivered a compelling address on “Positioning for the Next Level Acceleration.”

He highlighted the urgent need for youths and businesses to embrace emerging technologies and foster innovation-driven ecosystems.

“The gaps we face are largely about upscaling ourselves with technology,” Ikazoboh said. “Our youths are driving fintech and innovation globally; what we need now is an enabling environment, policy support, and capital to match their brilliance.”

In one of the event’s most memorable moments, Pharm. Josephine Ehimen shared her entrepreneurial journey from passion to performance, inspiring many with her practical lessons on structure, teamwork, and resilience.

“Successful businesses begin with passion, but sustained growth requires structure and people skills,” she said. “When you’re people-focused, you collaborate better and ensure your business outlives you.”

She encouraged business owners to embrace accountability, maintain transparent records, and leverage available opportunities.

“There are institutions ready to support women entrepreneurs, but only those with a proven track record,” she added.

Prof. Christopher Imumolen, serial entrepreneur, politician, and Vice Chancellor of Global Wealth University, challenged participants to see themselves as nation builders in the marketplace. He called for a mindset shift from self-interest to national impact, stressing that “entrepreneurship and leadership are two sides of the same coin in building Africa’s future.”

The conference also featured two dynamic panel discussions:

The Business Panel: Scale, Exit & Legacy

Featuring Comfort Arousa-Osemwegie (DealRoom Global), David Lanre-Messan (First Founders Inc.), Ibukun Akinola (PiggyVest), and Oluwafemi Ogundoro (Maxima Group), the panel explored strategies for sustainable scaling and legacy building.

The Career Panel: Sustaining Career Growth

Featuring Rotimi Obende (FBNQuest Trustees), Richard Edi (TeamAce & TFS Lending), Yemi Fáseun (Board Advisor & HR Consultant), and Linda Ochugbua (Marketing and Media Consultant), who shared actionable insights on navigating modern workplace dynamics and leadership evolution.

Business Exhibition Arena

The Business Exhibition Arena was a major highlight, showcasing innovative startups including:

Outdoors.ng, Mango Asset Management, ThriveTech Africa , PacTeam XPARK360, Team Ace, Eminence, ArtisanOga, Wakabanki, First Trustees, and Cronyx Mining.

Notably, seven startups from HIC’s ANTRA Incubation Program pitched to investors and mentors in a Shark Tank–style session, with one securing funding support and others receiving strategic mentorship — a testament to HIC’s commitment to nurturing real-world impact.

Through its four impact pillars — ANTRA (Business & Entrepreneurship), XENON (Career Professionals), Sports, and Diplomats — the Higher Impact Club continues to mentor and empower a new generation of purpose-driven leaders equipped to transform industries and nations.

The conference concluded with breakout sessions, mentorship clinics, and strategic networking lounges, giving participants opportunities to connect directly with mentors, investors, and policy advocates.

As the curtains fell on the 2025 G3 Higher Impact Conference, one message echoed powerfully:

Youth are not just the future — they are the present.

With the right focus, mentorship, and collaborative platforms, they can build growth that truly lasts.

About Higher Impact Club (HIC)

The Higher Impact Club (HIC) is an initiative of Gospel Pillars Church dedicated to mentoring entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers toward excellence, innovation, and nation-building. Its mission is to raise globally competitive leaders through strategic mentorship, practical learning platforms, and value-based leadership development.