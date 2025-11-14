Halt drilling in Edo-Delta disputed Oil Rigs, Idahosa urges President Tinubu

CHRIS AKHABUE

The deputy governor of Edo state, Denise Idahosa, has called on President Bola Tinubu to halt further drilling of crude in the disputed oil wells between Edo and Delta states until resolution of the matter.

Idahosa who made the call in Benin on Friday when he received members of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) led by its Director General, Adamu Adaji, also called for the freezing of the accounts of the Delta state based oil firms.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Friday Aghedo, the deputy governor noted that this step will ensure fairness and justice in the disputed oil rigs.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the President to stop or instruct the regulatory agencies to also stop all the benefits accruing to Delta State pending when this matter is resolved.

According to him, It is clear that Delta State is playing games with us and also the National Boundary Commission.

It is clear that they don’t want this matter to be resolved, knowing fully well that those assets belong to Edo State,” he stated.

Idahosa also urged the NBC to critically examine all the documents relating to the disputed oil wells that are before them to ensure true ownership of the oil wells.

He, however, emphasised that in spite of the seeming provocation from its neighboring state, the communities where these rigs are located have remained peaceful and law-abiding, adding that a lot of communities are affected.

– The Orogho and Urhonigbe Communities in particular.

“We told the NBC Director General that we will no longer wait, as the documents required have since been provided to them as far back as July.

We also understand that Delta state is yet to submit same to the commission.

Our people are suffering from things they are supposed to be benefiting from.

He said, God has given them all these opportunities to develop their communities and their state, instead, the NBC is allowing these opportunities to go to Delta State.

This issue has to be resolved and within a specific timeline. That is my plea,” Idahosa declared.

He stated that, there was a need to urgently resolve the issue in an effort to reduce the tension between the two neighboring states.

While noting that this issue could escalate to potential hostilities between the two states if not urgently resolved.

Adding that, There is so much tension and pressure in the affected communities, and, if the state government cannot give them something substantive to work with, it might lead to internal or communal crises.

We don’t want that, that is why we want this issue resolved as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the NBC boss, Adamu Adaji has reaffirmed the commission’s position that there is urgent need to resolve the matter.

Noting that it was the need to resolve the issue that necessitated the commission’s visit.

According to him, “We cannot allow a party to delay the process. There must be an end to it. We have come to an extent, perhaps, where we will personally interface with the two sides, on an individual bases, where we need clarity and identification to make sure this issue is resolved once and for all.

He said, this will be done in accordance with available delineation documents and other ground rule methods to identify and make recommendations to the federal government for adoption.”

