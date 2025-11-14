Governor Mutfwang denies defection to YPP

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has kicked against misleading statements being circulated in various social media platforms claiming that he has defected to the Young Progressive Party (YPP) from the People Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed and issued to Daily Champion on Friday in Jos by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Gyang Bere, said the publication is misleading and deliberate hand work of the mischief makers, calling on the general public to ignore the malicious falsehood claimed.

According to the statement, the attention of the Plateau State Government has been drawn to a reckless and deliberately misleading statement being circulated on social media, falsely alleging that the Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has defected to the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

“Let it be stated without ambiguity: this claim is a blatant lie, a shameless concoction peddled by desperate mischief makers whose only intent is to stoke disaffection, sow confusion, and mislead the peace-loving citizens of Plateau State.

“Ordinarily, such a baseless and poorly scripted fabrication does not deserve a response.

However, to prevent unsuspecting members of the public from being misled, we hereby affirm that Governor Mutfwang has not defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Where and when there is any change in status, be assured that Governor Mutfwang will utilise official and verified communication channels to inform the people of Plateau State and all well-wishers.

“The Governor remains fully focused and unwavering in his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Plateau State as seen in his people-centered projects and development initiatives.

“We urge supporters, well-wishers, and all patriotic citizens of Plateau State to disregard this falsehood in its entirety.

Remain steadfast, vigilant, and united in the collective mission of safeguarding and advancing the Plateau project.

Rest assured that under Governor Mutfwang’s purposeful and visionary leadership, Plateau State remains safe, stable, and steadily rising brighter, stronger, and more resilient”, the statement concluded.

