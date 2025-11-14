GHL drags AMCON officials, lawyers to court over alleged contempt, misleading claims

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

General Hydrocarbons Limited (GHL), alongside its directors and shareholders, has initiated contempt proceedings against senior officials of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and two Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) over allegations of misleading the Federal High Court and disobeying subsisting court orders.

The proceedings, filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, accuse AMCON’s legal team—led by Akinwunmi, Ademola-Bello SAN, and Adedeji SAN—of acting in blatant disregard of a restraining order issued by Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa.

The order, delivered days before AMCON sought fresh reliefs, categorically barred the corporation from appointing or continuing with any receivership arrangement over GHL.

Despite this injunction, AMCON reportedly proceeded to secure an ex parte order from Justice Akintayo Aluko without disclosing the earlier directive that limited the corporation’s powers regarding the disputed asset.

GHL contends that AMCON and its lawyers committed a grave abuse of court process by failing to inform Justice Aluko that Justice Lewis-Allagoa had already issued a binding injunction.

The company further alleges that AMCON misrepresented material facts by claiming it had an Eligible Bank Asset (EBA) with GHL.

According to documents before the court, AMCON had only made a part-payment to First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) toward acquiring an EBA linked to GHL and had completed only the first tranche of the required payment.

The corporation allegedly failed to make the second and final payment necessary to perfect the acquisition.

FBN, in multiple correspondences and court filings, has reportedly offered to refund AMCON’s partial payment.

Rather than concluding the financial transaction with the bank, AMCON is said to have focused its enforcement efforts on GHL, an action the company describes as “curious” and inconsistent with the documented trail of communication and liabilities.

Following the alleged misrepresentation and disregard of a subsisting court order, GHL has now secured the issuance of Form 48—Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to Court Orders—against the implicated AMCON officials and their legal representatives.

In a further directive to ensure effective service of court processes, Justice Lewis-Allagoa ordered substituted service on all affected persons.

The court mandated that contempt notices be served through official email addresses, WhatsApp numbers, physical delivery at official addresses, and publication in at least two national newspapers and reputable nationwide news platforms.

The development marks a deepening of the legal battle between GHL and AMCON, raising fresh concerns about due process, professional conduct, and the integrity of judicial proceedings involving state-backed financial recovery operations.

