Defence Minister Badaru arrives in Bamako for Maiden International Defence and Security Exhibition (BAMEX 2025)

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has arrived in Bamako, Mali, to attend the maiden edition of the Bamako International Defence and Security Exhibition (BAMEX 2025).

On arrival at the Military Wing of the Bamako International Airport, the Minister was warmly received by the Malian Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, General Sadio Camara, alongside senior officials of the Malian Armed Forces. The reception featured a colourful parade mounted in honour of the Nigerian Defence Minister.

Following the ceremony, both Ministers held a brief but strategic meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between Nigeria and Mali, as well as deepening collaboration on regional peace and security initiatives.

BAMEX 2025 serves as a vital platform for African nations and international partners to engage in dialogue, showcase innovations in defence technology, and foster partnerships aimed at addressing contemporary security challenges across the continent.