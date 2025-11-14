November 14, 2025
Trending now

Sahara Group Calls for Bold Human Capital Strategies in Africa’s Energy Sector

Defence Minister Badaru arrives in Bamako for Maiden International Defence and Security…

PDP crisis deepens: Wike’s faction insists Ibadan convention is illegal

7,000 service attendants to benefit from NNPC’s health insurance scheme

NRC clarifies delay over Abuja-Kaduna train service

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multiple projects in Lagos Island council

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 14, 2025

WC playoffs: Tinubu hails Super Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Gabon, urges focus…

PENGASSAN to take actions over perceived irregularities on pension of members, engages…

Osun 2026: Omisore picks APC’s governorship nomination form after beating other aspirants

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Defence Minister Badaru arrives in Bamako for Maiden International Defence and Security Exhibition (BAMEX 2025)

by Editor088

 

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has arrived in Bamako, Mali, to attend the maiden edition of the Bamako International Defence and Security Exhibition (BAMEX 2025).

On arrival at the Military Wing of the Bamako International Airport, the Minister was warmly received by the Malian Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, General Sadio Camara, alongside senior officials of the Malian Armed Forces. The reception featured a colourful parade mounted in honour of the Nigerian Defence Minister.

Following the ceremony, both Ministers held a brief but strategic meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between Nigeria and Mali, as well as deepening collaboration on regional peace and security initiatives.

BAMEX 2025 serves as a vital platform for African nations and international partners to engage in dialogue, showcase innovations in defence technology, and foster partnerships aimed at addressing contemporary security challenges across the continent.

Related posts

CJTF to partner Anambra Police in crime prevention

Peter Anayo

Minister Commissions Abraka-Oben Road Rebuilt by NDDC

Editor

Ijaw Group praises Tinubu, Otuaro for transformative leadership in Niger Delta

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO