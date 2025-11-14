Building beyond construction: Julius Berger reaffirms commitment to community devt on Int’l Day of Charity

L-R: Head, Corporate Communications, James Agama and the Commercial Manager, Lagos Social Works/Lagos Tank Farm, Mrs Funke Obolo, both of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, in a group photograph with some children of the Hospice. Extreme right is Mercy Ogheneraye of the Media Relations Department of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC.

As part of activities marking the International Day of Charity, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through targeted community outreach initiatives across the country.

In its Region West operational area, the company recently extended its support to two notable institutions, the Hearts of Gold Children Hospice, a palliative and respite facility for children with disabilities and the Shinning Light Beach School Foundation by donating essential food and relief items to assist in their efforts toward providing care and education for the most vulnerable groups in society.

Speaking on behalf of the company’s management and staff, Mr. James Agama said that Julius Berger’s approach to CSR goes far beyond philanthropy.

“Corporate Social Responsibility at Julius Berger is anchored on long-term impact. It reflects our enduring commitment to building stronger communities, improving quality of life, and supporting causes that promote inclusivity, education, healthcare, and social welfare across Nigeria”, he said.

He added that Julius Berger’s CSR framework is strategically structured around four pillars, Education, Healthcare, Environmental Sustainability, and Community Development with each designed to drive meaningful and measurable contributions to national development.

The management of the respective beneficiary institutions expressed heartfelt appreciation for the visit and donations, even as they commended Julius Berger’s continued compassion and partnership, describing the gesture as timely and impactful.

At Shinning Light Beach School Foundation, the founder, Lady Salami Dorcas emphasised the Home’s reliance on goodwill donations, highlighting the scarcity of recent contributions and commending Julius Berger for their generosity, particularly in providing much-needed items.

“I am super excited by the donation made today by Julius Berger because the burden of catering for food supply in this orphanage has been taken care of for a long period. I am exceedingly grateful and on behalf of Shinning Light Beach School Foundation, we say a very big thank you to Julius Berger. May the Lord continue to bless your company, management and staff and help you to grow from strength to strength.”

At the Lagos event, Julius Berger team, led by Mr. James Agama, also included the Commercial Manager, Lagos Social Farm/Lagos Tank Farm, Mrs. Funke Obolo, Ero Sandra Onome of the Document Control Centre, Lagos Facility Works as well as Mobolaji Ogunyemi and Mercy Ogheneraye of the Media Relations Office.

In a related development, the company also donated food items and cash tokens to two orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory: Destined Children Orphanage, Kado and Unique Choices Care Foundation, Kubwa, Abuja, aimed at extending love, care, and support on the occasion of the International Day of Charity.

At Destined Children Orphanage, which currently cares for 45 children between the ages of one month and nineteen years, the administrator, Ms. Sarah Chukwuemeka, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Julius Berger for the donation.

She remarked, “we are deeply grateful. What you have brought will go a long way. These are items we use daily, and we appreciate Julius Berger for reaching out to us and for everyone who represented the company today. God bless you.”

She also said that the orphanage was founded in 2017 by her parents and noted that the donations will help improve the well-being of the children.

The children, in turn, expressed their appreciation through songs and prayers of thanks.

Similarly, at Unique Choices Care Foundation, the founder, Mrs. Choice C. Michael, who established the foundation in 2018 following the passing of her husband, commended Julius Berger’s continued compassion.

With visible emotion, she said, “I was overwhelmed with joy when I saw this. I am so happy, and I thank Julius Berger a million times. The Bible says a giver never lacks, and I pray that God continues to bless your organisation who has given to support these children.”

The foundation currently cares for 24 children, aged between three months and sixteen years, and also supports over 650 widows through its NGO initiatives.

The excitement among the children and members of the community was palpable as they warmly received Julius Berger’s representatives.

The atmosphere was filled with gratitude and joy, with both children and neighbours expressing appreciation to the company for its thoughtful gesture.

Speaking on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Public Relations Officer, Region Central and North, Mr. Akeem Lawal, commended the dedication of the orphanage administrators and reaffirmed the company’s ongoing support.

He stated, “Every year, Julius Berger extends assistance to orphanages and charity organisations as part of its CSR policy. Our goal is to ensure that these children enjoy the festive season like every other child. In addition to today’s donation, the company will also credit each orphanage with a token sum.”

The International Charity Day serves as a platform for individuals, businesses, and organizations to demonstrate compassion and solidarity toward the less privileged.

The global observance promotes awareness of the challenges faced by vulnerable populations and encourages collective efforts to give back to society.

As for Julius Berger, the company has continually used its CSR programmes as a bridge to connect with communities, going beyond its engineering and construction expertise to touch lives in meaningful ways.

The company’s philosophy of “building beyond infrastructure” has always included a human dimension, one rooted in compassion, shared progress, and social responsibility.

Through these initiatives, Julius Berger continues to demonstrate that corporate success is not just measured by projects completed, but by the lives positively impacted.

