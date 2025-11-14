7,000 service attendants to benefit from NNPC’s health insurance scheme

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

NNPC Retail Ltd has launched the Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme in partnership with NNPC HMO, aiming to provide quality healthcare services to over 7,000 service attendants.

The scheme was unveiled at the NNPC Mega Station in Abuja, with Executive Director of Retail Operations and Mobility, Baba-Shettima Kukawa, representing the Managing Director of NNPC Retail Limited.

A statement issued by the Company, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Andy Odeh, Kukawa described the initiative as a major milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering excellent customer service. He emphasized that the welfare of station attendants is crucial, as they are the primary interface with customers, and their well-being directly impacts the quality of service delivery.

The statement reads in part” The launch of the scheme demonstrates NNPC Retail Ltd’s focus on prioritizing the health and well-being of its employees, recognizing that this is essential to providing top-notch service to customers in a competitive market.

“We have developed a comprehensive package known as the ‘Attendant Framework’, which focuses on enhancing their overall welfare. As part of this initiative, we are pleased to announce the rollout of HMO coverage effective this month. Our goal is to elevate service delivery, ensuring that every customer interaction reflects care, professionalism, and excellence, ultimately driving customer loyalty and sustained patronage,” the NNPC Retail MD stated.

He explained that the health insurance initiative transcends welfare support, as it was strategically designed to strengthen operational efficiency, boost productivity, and foster sustainable business growth, adding that the company was going beyond the pump to reinforce its commitment to its people, staff, and customers.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Information Technology, Ademola Adebusuyi, who represented the Managing Director of NNPC HMO, stated that the company was in partnership with trusted healthcare providers to ensure that beneficiaries receive the best medical care and attention.

He explained that the scheme provides access to an extensive network of hospitals nationwide where attendants can receive quality healthcare services.

“Good health is the foundation of productivity, and we encourage you to fully utilize this opportunity. The Attendants’ Health Insurance Scheme is designed to guarantee access to healthcare whenever you need it, regardless of where you’re stationed across the country. Through this scheme, we want every attendant to feel supported, knowing that when illness strikes, they are not alone as the full weight of the organization stands with them,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, a Customer Service Attendant at NNPC Retail Mega Station, Abuja, Dorcas Luke Onyeche, commended the NRL management for prioritizing attendants’ welfare and well-being.

She noted that the health insurance scheme would give attendants the confidence to serve customers better and motivate them to contribute more meaningfully to the company’s success.

