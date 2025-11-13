Wike reaffirms commitment to uphold Rule of Law in Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his dedication to enforcing the law in Abuja, warning that he will not tolerate the use of armed forces to intimidate government officials or shield illegal activities.

Speaking to journalists, Wike emphasized that governance must be guided by principles, not influence or personal interest.

He recounted a recent incident where officials from the FCTA Department of Development Control were obstructed from enforcing land-use laws on a disputed property linked to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd).

Wike stated that he visited the site after learning that soldiers had blocked access, and was told they were acting on instructions from the former naval chief.

He condemned the actions as an abuse of power, stressing that disputes must be resolved through proper channels, not coercion.

The minister emphasized that the law applies to everyone, regardless of status or connection, and that Abuja must be guided by its master plan and the rule of law.

He highlighted the broader implications for governance, noting that allowing lawlessness to prevail would disproportionately affect ordinary Nigerians.

“Gentlemen, I have great respect for the military and always will. I understand what discipline and structure represent. I’m not a fool. I went to school.

So when people say I have problems with the military, that’s simply not true. I don’t, and I will not.

“If there’s ever an issue, I know where to go: the Chief of Defence Staff, the Army, Navy, or Air Force leadership or even the President himself.

That’s how issues should be addressed, not through confrontation or misinformation. As a private citizen, I can’t be running to the President every time someone has a problem.

That’s not governance. And that’s why I keep saying I don’t have problems with the military. There’s no such thing.

But I also respect the President’s authority and his decisions.”

Wike reflected on his time as governor of Rivers State, emphasizing that standing by the law has always been his guiding principle, regardless of political or personal cost.

He urged Nigerians to focus on facts rather than emotions or personal bias, saying, “Stop talking without facts.

Nobody checks the facts, nobody reads. Find out the situation before you seek publicity.”

“As long as my conscience is clear that I am doing the right thing, I will do it even if it costs me my job. I’m happy if I did the right thing. I will continue to enforce the law, no matter who is involved.

That is my duty, and that is what leadership means.”

He also used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to always focus on facts rather than emotions or personal bias saying, “Stop talking without facts.

Nobody checks the facts, nobody reads. Find out the situation before you seek publicity. Ask, ‘What happened? What are the facts?’

“I am not bothered by criticism. As long as I am doing what is right, I will continue to step on toes when necessary.”

The minister reiterated his respect for the military, but stressed that he will not tolerate abuse of power.

“Government officials are here to enforce the law, not to be intimidated. If we allow lawlessness to prevail, what happens to ordinary Nigerians who have no soldiers or police to protect them?” he asked.

Wike concluded that accountability, discipline, and fairness must guide all government actions, lamenting that revenue loss and rewarding of criminals would lead to decay, not development.

“Government loses revenue while criminals get rewarded. That is not development. That is decay. I will continue to stand by the law, and I will continue to respect the military.

But I will never tolerate abuse of power. That is my principle.

