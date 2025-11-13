Senate debunks impeachment plot against Akpabio

November 13, 2025
by Peter Anayo0104

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

Senate has debunked the alleged impeachment plot against its President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that the former Abia State governor and lawmaker representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, was misquoted by journalists on the allegation.

Kalu, who is the Chairman of, Senate Committee on South East Development Commission, SEDC, had in an interview with journalists on Tuesday at the National Assembly, said that though there’s a “family misunderstanding,” lawmakers in the Red Chamber remain united in supporting the leadership and national agenda.

He said: “There were attempts, but we didn’t allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it’s not going to happen.”

Reacting to the report, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti Central), said there was no attempt by any group in the Senate to impeach Senator Akpabio, adding that there’s no discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the plot.

He disclosed that going by his discussions with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, it was obvious that he was quoted out of context.

“And the reason I’m standing up to make this clarification is that there was no attempt by any of our colleagues here; there was, in fact, no discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the removal of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate.

“We are not taking this misinformation for granted because we know that at this time we are all united behind the leadership of His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the Senate.

“But we are also developing a zero level of tolerance to distraction because there are very urgent issues of public importance that we need to attend to in this Senate, and we are trying to ensure that we prevent any form of distraction, and such a report like that was aimed at also causing distraction and also trying to create confusion in the minds of members of the public.

“We are totally united in this Senate, and there is no tension in this Senate, and as far as we are concerned, you know there is no reason for us to begin to contemplate the removal of any of our presiding officers.

“So, I just wanted to state this for the record, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), who presided over the plenary, thanked the Leader of the Red Chamber for the clarification.

 

