Reps move to reposition Livestock Farming, probe unpaid Bird Flu compensation to Poultry Farmers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly has intensified efforts to reposition Nigeria’s livestock farming and address the long standing non-payment of compensation to farmers affected by avian influenza outbreaks.

The Chairman House Committee on Livestock Development, Hon.Wale Raji, gave the assurance on Thursday at a public hearing on six livestock-related bills held at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The bills seek to establish new livestock colleges and research institutes across the country to enhance animal production, research, and capacity building.

Raji said the initiative is part of a broader legislative agenda to expand training and research in animal husbandry and veterinary sciences, in line with the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

“This public hearing provides a platform for stakeholders to make inputs that will promote livestock development, enhance productivity, and create jobs,” Raji said.

“We are also investigating the non-payment of compensation to farmers affected by the bird flu outbreak to ensure fairness and accountability.”

The lawmaker assured that the Committee will ensure the hearing produces actionable outcomes that strengthen livestock research, education, and policy implementation nationwide.

At the hearing, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, Dr. Chinyere Akujobi, represented by Dr. Adeniyi Adedoyin, disclosed that the government owes ₦498.7 million in compensation to 307 verified poultry farmers affected by bird flu between 2021 and 2023.

He said while ₦3.16 billion had been paid to 1,055 farmers affected in earlier outbreaks, the recent batch remains unpaid due to funding constraints.

A new outbreak in Wukari, Taraba State, he added, led to the depopulation of 2,050 birds, with compensation still under review.

Adedoyin noted that compensation payments have been ongoing since 2006, with ₦630.9 million, ₦674.2 million, ₦1.81 billion, and ₦47 million paid in different phases up to 2019.

He blamed the current delay on inadequate funding and the absence of an Animal Diseases Contingency or Emergency Fund (ADEF).

“There has been no dedicated emergency fund since 2021, and most farmers have no insurance cover, as required by law,” he said.

He explained that a revised compensation framework approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2022 now stipulates that the Federal Government covers 50% of costs, states 25%, and farmers 25%.

Only smallholder farmers with flocks of 3,000 birds or fewer are eligible, while commercial farms must have insurance coverage.

On one of the bills, sponsor Hon. Bello Ka’oje (Kebbi State) said the proposed Federal College of Animal Husbandry, Ka’oje, will serve as a specialised institution to drive innovation, research, and training in animal production.

“This bill seeks to enhance livestock development through improved breeding, training, and innovation,” Ka’oje stated.

“It will boost productivity, create jobs, and improve national food security.”

He described Ka’oje’s selection as strategic, given the region’s prominence in livestock farming.

Citing 2022 statistics, Ka’oje noted that Nigeria still ranks 94th in milk production and 33rd in meat production globally behind countries like Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopia despite its vast potential.

He urged lawmakers and stakeholders to back the bill, saying livestock development remains key to economic diversification and rural prosperity.

