Reps Committee briefs Journalist on Child Online Access Protection Bill held in Abuja

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Justices, Hon Osoba Olumide, and Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Akin Rotim Jr, briefing the Journalist on Child Online Access Protection Bill, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2