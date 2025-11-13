Ozioma Traditional Association INC, Iriji Ndigbo celebration held in Lagos

L-r… Host, Ist Ezeigbo Lagos State, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze Dr Sir Jossy Egwuatu (JP) ; Chairman of the Occasion .Chief Dr Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto); High Chief Ejike Okezie during Iriji Ndigbo Celebration Organized by Ozioma Traditional Association Inc., held at National Stadium in Surulere on I/II/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chairman Council of Ndieze Anambra in Diaspora Eze. Dr Tony Anosike, Host, I st Ezeigbo, Lagos State, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze Dr Sir Jossy Egwuatu (JP), Chairman of the Occasion. Chief Dr Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto) during Iriji Ndigbo Celebration, organised by Ozioma Traditional Association INC.

L-r… President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Solomon Aguene, with the guest of Honour Eze Ohazurume of ibeji –Lekki HRH Eze (Dr) Peter Ifeanyi Asonye.

President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP) (middle) with her members during the presentation of colanot.

L-r… Host I st Ezeigbo, Lagos State, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze Dr Sir Jossy Egwuatu (JP); Iyaoloya of Oluwle Lagos Island Iyom josphine Onwudiwe; Hon Barrister Princess Oby Onu; President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria Chief, CFC Obih; Chief Prof kennth Duru (Omeudo) and Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani.

Chief (Mrs) Nnenna Eluwa ( 3rd left), guest of Honour Eze Ohazurume of Ibeji–lekki, HRH Eze (Dr) Peter Ifeanyi Asonye pose with Ohanaeze women.

L-r … Igbo Leader in APC Lagos, Chief Anslem Njoku; Chairman of the Occasion, Chief Dr Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto) and Eze Peter Umeh.

L-r…Dr Enyinnaya Emeka Okwuonu, Hon barrister Princess Oby Onu and Chairman Council of Ndieze Anambra in Diaspora Eze.Dr Tony Anosike.

L-r … President, United Market Leaders Association of Nigeria, Chief CFC Obih; Igbo Leader in APC Lagos, Chief Anslem Njoku; Elder Chima Akoma and others.

Cross Section of Ndi Eze.

L-r … Iyaoloya of Oluwle Lagos Island Iyom josphine Onwudiwe; President of Golden Ladies, Hon Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Chinwuko (JP) arriving at the occasion.

L-r… High Chief Ejike Okezie, Stakeholder Ozioma Palace Chief Chris Egwilo; Evangelist Alex Okeke (at 83), Chairman of the Occasion.Chief Dr Leonard Okafor (Oba Ojoto); Onowu Victor Samuel –Okpani; Host, I st Ezeigbo Lagos State, Ezeigbo Surulere, Eze Dr Sir Jossy Egwuatu (JP); during Iriji Ndigbo Celebration Organized by Ozioma Traditional Association INC , held at National Stadium in Surulere on I/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2