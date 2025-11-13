NSE Ikeja’s 16th Ralph Alabi lecture Champions Engineering as catalyst for sustainable nation building

L-r… Special Guest, CEO/CTO Migliore Construczione & techiche Limited. Engr. Lekan Omole, Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja branch, Engr. Nimot Muili, representative of (NSE) President, Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; daughter of late Ralph Alabi, Yetunde Mcewen (Nee Alabi); Guest Speaker, Engr Adegboyega Amao; Former General Secretary (NSE) Ikeja branch, Engr Adegboyega Adeleye; Chairman, Planning Committee, Engr Akinboboye Olubunmi, during the 16th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and Induction of new corporate members, held in Lagos on 11/11/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI

In a powerful tribute to Nigeria’s engineering pioneer, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch held its 16th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture on November 11, 2025, in Lagos, emphasizing the transformative power of engineering in nation-building. The event, themed “From Blueprint to Nation Building: Harnessing Engineering Excellence for Development,” was not only a celebration of Alabi’s remarkable legacy but also a clarion call for engineers to drive Nigeria’s progress.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja Branch, has reaffirmed its commitment to driving national transformation through engineering innovation as it celebrated the legacy of one of Nigeria’s most illustrious engineers, Engr. (Dr.) Ralph Adeola Alabi, OON, at the 16th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture held in Lagos.

The event, themed “From Blueprint to Nation Building: Engineering as a Catalyst for Sustainable Development,” brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and emerging engineers to reflect on the pivotal role of engineering in Nigeria’s development.

Chairman of the NSE Ikeja Chapter, Engr. Nimot Muli, articulated that the occasion transcended mere celebration—it’s about honoring a legacy of integrity, innovation, and service. He emphasized that Alabi’s pioneering work at Guinness Nigeria PLC, his leadership within NSE, and his mentorship of countless professionals exemplify the Nigerian engineer’s role as a catalyst for impact and excellence. She said the society was determined to honour Ralph Alabi’s vision of engineering excellence by inspiring a new generation of innovators.“Engr. Ralph Alabi did not just build machines — he built people, systems, and standards. His life reminds us that Nigeria’s progress rests on the shoulders of engineers who can turn blueprints into national transformation.”

The lecture highlighted the late Alabi’s towering contributions as a pioneer industrialist and former Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, whose leadership redefined local engineering practice and mentorship across generations.

Delivering the keynote address, industry experts called for a renewed focus on local content development, technology-driven infrastructure, and effective policy synergy between government and engineering institutions. Ralph Alabi did not just build machines — he built people, systems, and standards. His life reminds us that Nigeria’s progress rests on the shoulders of engineers who can turn blueprints into national transformation.”

Delivering the keynote address, industry experts called for a renewed focus on local content development, technology-driven infrastructure, and effective policy synergy between government and engineering institutions.

The Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture, established by NSE Ikeja in 2009, continues to serve as a platform for thought leadership and professional mentoring within Nigeria’s engineering community.

Addressing the gathering, NSE President Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala who was represented by the Vice President. (COREN) Engr. Olu Ogunduyile highlighted the importance of translating engineering visions into tangible progress. “Nation building cannot thrive without engineering excellence,” she affirmed, urging engineers to uphold ethics, prioritize safety, and pursue innovation relentlessly.

The event featured distinguished speakers whose insights underscored the theme’s relevance to Nigeria’s development agenda. Participants, including newly inducted corporate members, were inspired to elevate their professional standards and contribute meaningfully to national growth. Ogunduyile reaffirmed NSE’s commitment to capacity building, continuous professional development, and mentorship.

Adding a heartfelt note, Yetunde Mcewen (Nee Alabi), daughter of the late Ralph Alabi, praised her father’s contributions toward NSE’s development and his enduring influence on Nigerian engineering. “His efforts laid a strong foundation for our profession,” she stated, emphasizing that his legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Mrs McEwen described her father as “a man who believed that excellence was not optional but a duty.”

“My father believed that every bridge, every factory, and every young engineer represented Nigeria’s promise. Seeing NSE Ikeja carry that torch forward fills our family with pride,” she said.

The occasion also served as a prelude to the upcoming 2025 International Engineering Conference and AGM, themed “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” scheduled for December in Ibadan. The conference aims to foster innovation and sustainable development within Nigeria’s engineering landscape.

As Nigeria aspires to position itself as a hub of engineering excellence, the NSE Ikeja Branch’s event reaffirmed that the journey from blueprint to nation-building is a collective effort—driven by professionals committed to impact, integrity, and innovation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2