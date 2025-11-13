Nasarawa backs N6.4bn Doma agrocity project to empower 1,000 farmers

The Nasarawa State Government has pledged support for the N6.4 billion Doma Agrocity Project designed to empower 1,000 farming households through sesame cultivation and processing for export.

The project follows a memorandum of understanding between the Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority (LBRBDA) and Amisek Industrial Company Limited for 1,000 hectares at Doma Dam.

Mr Abdulmuttallib Mohammed, Managing Director of Amisek, disclosed this on Thursday in Lafia during a visit to Gov. Abdullahi Sule with LBRBDA officials.

He said the 15-year concession covers 950 hectares of irrigated sesame farms, including 600 hectares for a nucleus farm and 350 hectares for an out-grower scheme.

According to him, each household is expected to earn up to N3 million annually, with production taking place twice a year.

Mohammed said the project would create 1,000 smallholder out-growers, each considered a household unit with access to health insurance and education support.

He explained that children would be trained in agricultural mechanisation instead of working on farms to encourage youth skills development.

Mohammed highlighted the project as an agricultural real estate model that integrates production, processing, storage, and trade of certified organic sesame for export.

He added that 50 hectares had been set aside for infrastructure, agroforestry buffers, schools, and other social amenities within the project area.

He said energy would be provided through solar-powered irrigation, a 10-metric-ton-per-hour sesame processing plant, and a one-megawatt solar mini-grid.

Earlier, LBRBDA Managing Director, Mr Terese Ninga, said the partnership aligns with Nasarawa’s development vision to harness the Doma Dam for agricultural transformation and water security.

He noted that the agreement marked a landmark public-private partnership to inject investment, technical expertise, and jobs into the state’s agricultural sector.

Responding, the governor commended the initiative and praised Amisek for allocating 350 hectares to out-growers, enabling 1,000 farmers to benefit with assured offtake.

He assured the company of government’s full support and directed relevant agencies to collaborate with LBRBDA and Amisek for effective implementation and sustainability.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2