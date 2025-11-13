MAN wants NAFDAC to cancel ban on sachet alcoholic beverages —–Says it runs against stakeholders agreement 

COMFORT EKELEME COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed concerns over the recent directive issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to outrightly ban production and sale of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small PET bottles by 31st, December 2025.

This directive followed a resolution reported to have been passed by the Senate at its sitting on Thursday, 6th November, 2025.

Director General of the Association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir in a statement said this unexpected development is dissonant to all stakeholders’ efforts on the matter and completely at variance with the subsisting position of the House of Representatives on the same matter.

According to him, the earlier directive for a one-year extension by the Ministry of Health, which culminated into the consideration and validation of the draft National Alcohol Policy by stakeholders, should have been considered before any major official pronouncement by another arm of the government.

He said, “We also believe that a stakeholders’ consultation, either through a public hearing or focused meetings with relevant stakeholders in the alcohol beverages industry, should have been called by the relevant Senate Committee before a ban is ordered.

“This was the route that was painstakingly followed by the House of Representatives in the recent past,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir emphasized that the issues concerning the ban on alcohol in sachets and small PET bottles were resolved by an enlarged Committee comprising all the stakeholders and NAFDAC representatives.

He maintained that the stakeholders validated the National Alcohol Policy in October 2025 with the following key recommendations, which includes multi-sectoral action plans, tightening of enforcement by law enforcement agencies, establishment of licensed liquor stores/outlets in Local Government Areas across the country, increase in monitoring and compliance checks by NAFDAC, FCCPC, and others to ensure strict product quality in terms of content and safety.

Other are ensuring regulatory bodies place more emphasis on regulation, monitoring, and enlightenment campaigns to educate stakeholders and the public on the dangers of underage consumption of alcohol and its sales in motor parks.

Also, enlightenment campaigns to be carried out in secondary schools across the country to educate students on the dangers and vices associated with the abuse of alcohol.

He said, “Additionally, we would like to place on record that the unfounded and untested statement of abuse by minors has been dismissed by several empirical research that were independently conducted by the government.

“The industry has even gone further, notwithstanding the report of the surveys, to initiate a series of campaigns in respect of responsible alcohol consumption in order to discourage underage abuse.

“These campaigns have necessitated an industry spend of over a billion Naira in advertisements at all levels of media outreach across the federation and have been very impactful in discouraging abuse by under-age persons,” he said.

Speaking further, Ajayi-Kadir noted that it is necessary to state that the reported directive by the Senate for an outright ban is unfair and against the run of play in the industry, given the fact that the upper chamber appears only to have considered the opinion of NAFDAC, who necessarily, were part of the validation that was organised by the agency’s supervisory Ministry, the Ministry of Health.

“It is our position that NAFDAC should have presented its opinion to the Committee and the Ministry during the validation, rather than by-passing these processes and opting to approach the National Assembly without giving other stakeholders the opportunity to be consulted or to respond.

“This pronouncement, which we believe is counterproductive and forebodes economic dislocation of significant proportions for the nation at this period, will have serious consequences for the now stabilizing economy for the following reasons, loss of over N1.9 trillion investment, largely by the indigenous Nigerian companies; consequential mass retrenchment of over 500,000direct employees and approximately 5 million indirect through contracts, marketing, and other logistics.

“Reduction in capacity utilization in manufacturing, which in recent quarters began to gradually improve on account of the industry’s contribution as a component of the food and beverages sector; and loss of indigenous businesses that may gradually obliterate local entrepreneurship development in the economy,” he added.

According to him, the logic of the ban should be further interrogated.

He said, the advent of the sale of alcohol in sachets is an innovation to serve adults with a low budget who desire the product and should have a right a choice.

To him, the ban would therefore deny them the opportunity to exercise that right.

In addition, and on a positive side, availability in small portions could also discourage abuse in bigger portions.

The MAN DG maintained it is equally important to note that the alcohol served in sachets by local producers are produced under hygienic conditions and certified by our regulatory agencies.

He said, to ban the product would open a floodgate of illicit and unwholesome substances that are not subject to regulation and beyond the control of the relevant agencies.

“These ones operate under the radar and would be of devastating effect on the consumers, young and old. Once there is an established appetite for a product and it is not illegal, effective control and regulation is the most sustainable way to manage access, and not ban.

“Moreso, a ban would also literally yield the market to the influx of foreign brands, which are mostly smuggled. Apart from possible unwholesomeness, this will be at the expense of the excluded domestic producer and loss of revenue for the Government.

“We therefore make a strident appeal for an expedited endorsement and implementation of the validated Nigeria National Alcohol Policy and its multi-sectoral implementation framework.

“We believe that this will make the implementation of the unwarranted ban unnecessary.

“We appeal to the Senate to rescind the Order on the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in sachets and for NAFDAC to be restrained from implementing the ban from December 31st, 2025.

“We should be mindful of the economic implications of unnecessary, sudden regulatory shifts that could have significant implications for legitimate manufacturers, thousands of employees, and informal value‑chain operators across the country,” he said.

Ajayi‑Kadir stressed that “MAN has always supported measures that remove unsafe products from the market. We have only maintained that such decisions should be supported by empirical facts and not emotional persuasions or appeals to guided public emotions.

“To succumb to these scenarios is a costly mistake, as it compromises jobs, livelihoods, and activates other unintended consequences.

MAN recommits to working closely with our members engaged in the production of alcoholic beverages in sachets to adhere to all regulations and standards.

“We are actively involved in monitoring their public campaigns and efforts to ensure restricted access, prevention of sale to the underage and responsible consumption,” he said.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

15% fuel tariff: CSOs urges FG delay plan introduction

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has urged the Federal Government to delay the planned introduction of a 15 per cent import tariff on petrol and diesel, warning that the move could trigger a sharp rise in pump prices and worsen the current economic hardship.

The organisation said the policy should not be implemented until domestic refining capacity reaches at least 80 per cent of national demand.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Executive Director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said data shows that domestic refining is not yet sufficient to meet national demand, and forcing importers out of the market would lead to scarcity and higher prices.

According to him, imported petrol currently lands at about N802 per litre, while locally refined products land at N929.72 per litre.

He said adding a 15 per cent tariff would further increase costs, pushing the pump price up by between N140 and N165 per litre across the country.

He noted that the Dangote Refinery, which the policy appears set to favour, currently supplies about 40 per cent of national demand and still imports components for its own blending, making the case for import restriction premature.

Nwagwu also warned that depending on one major supplier could give that company control over pricing and distribution, while sidelining independent depot owners and marketers who have invested heavily in infrastructure.

He urged the government to suspend the proposed tariff until domestic refining capacity reaches at least 80 per cent of national needs.

He said, “Our call today is straightforward. The Federal Government must suspend or reject the proposed tariff, expose and correct its economic, social, and ethical flaws, and educate the public on the dangers of monopolies in vital sectors like fuel, cement, and food.

“Above all, it must promote transparency and fair competition to protect consumers, workers, and small businesses across the country.

“The facts are clear. The Dangote Refinery currently meets only about 40 per cent of national fuel demand.

“Restricting imports now will not stabilize supply; it will create scarcity. Imported petrol today lands at roughly N802 per litre, while the locally refined product from Dangote lands at N929.72 per litre.

“Adding a 15 per cent tariff will only make things worse, increasing pump prices by between N140 and N165 per litre and driving up the cost of transportation, food, and essential goods,” he said.

Nwagwu called for transparency in refinery supply agreements and monthly publication of refinery output, import volumes, and landing costs by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The organisation further recommended establishing a downstream competition framework under the Petroleum Industry Act and an energy market monitoring unit under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to prevent cartel formation.

Nwagwu said true energy security requires multiple suppliers, not protection of a single player, adding that government policies must prioritise citizens’ welfare.