Making reform policies work for Nigerians

The more that we acknowledge and indeed appreciate the efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration at formulating and introducing policy reforms intended to precipitate growth in the quality of human, material and infrastructure of the country, we strongly believe that true reforms must translate beyond policy pronouncements into tangible improvements in citizens’ lives through transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

Anything short of these remains in the realm of imagination and fantasy, which, unfortunately, has characterized the many illusions of previous administrations.

Good governance is devoid of sloganeering and campaign rhetoric as to cascade to absolute terms in the areas of deliverables. It is always an irony and indeed marked contradiction when the government throws around figures suggestive of reduction in, for example, food inflation and unemployment rate when none of them is reflected in the quality and standard of living of the ordinary Nigerians.

Reforms, by their nature, are meant to strengthen systems, correct distortions, and pave the way for sustainable development. Yet, in Nigeria, the experience has often been the opposite.

Economic reforms, however well-intentioned, tend to translate into immediate hardship for citizens, with little visible improvement in governance or welfare. But if reforms are to achieve their purposes, they must be carefully designed, transparently implemented, and rooted in the public interest.

The country cannot be celebrating a quantum leap in tax revenue when the same people and institutions paying the taxes are being driven further down the poverty bracket with infrastructure such as roads, schools, healthcare degenerating beyond imagination.

We recall quite vividly that the ongoing policy adjustments under the Tinubu administration, such as the removal of fuel subsidy, the unification of exchange rates and lately in the area of taxes and levies, were presented as necessary steps toward fiscal stability.

However, the absence of effective cushioning measures and a functioning social safety net has left millions of Nigerians worse off. The essence of reform is lost when its primary outcome is deepening poverty and disillusionment.

Reform must go beyond the economic metrics of growth and stability; it must reflect in the quality of lives of the people. It is not enough to free resources from wasteful subsidies but the government must ensure that such savings are transparently channeled into sectors that directly improve human welfare, including education, healthcare, transportation, and job creation.

Nigerians need to see clear and tangible evidence that their sacrifices are producing value, hence the encouragement to endure related policies and programmes when introduced bythe government.

Situations where citizens were challenged to tighten their belts while state actors are living in affluence on state resources smacks of double speak and not capable of attracting sincere followership.

We further insist that tackling corruption at high places and among top-ranking state actors represents one clear way of ensuring that monies saved through implementable policies are not allowed to be filtered away.

Again, institutional capacity is also critical. No reform can thrive in an environment where corruption, inefficiency, and policy inconsistency prevail. The government must strengthen public institutions, uphold accountability, and enforce discipline across all levels of governance.

Without these foundations, in our view, reform efforts will remain cosmetic and unsustainable as is currently the case with Nigeria. It is absurd that the ruling class would wait on foreign nations and donor agencies to force us into accepting stark realities on the ground, which is the fact that most policies of government are anti-people.

We are candid in reminding the government that communication and inclusion are vital in directing the affairs of the country. Nigerians must be carried along—not merely informed after decisions have been made. The government should engage citizens, labour groups, and the private sector in genuine dialogue to ensure that reform measures are realistic and socially sensitive. It is only when people understand the rationale behind tough policies and trust the sincerity of purpose on the part of the leadership that they are more likely to endure temporary pain for long-term gain.

Ultimately, making reforms work for Nigerians requires more than policy declarations; it demands vision, discipline, and integrity. The APC-led federal government must demonstrate that reform is not a euphemism for austerity, but a path toward a fairer and more resilient society. Only then will the promise of reform translate into progress that is both real and shared.

Until then, let it be known that Nigeria is currently bleeding under cosmetic policies and the citizens are suffocating under avoidable circumstances. It is not too much to ask that governance be laced with human face. Nigerians have renewed their hope under the Tinubu administration but the regime must make its agenda people-oriented if only to usher in the much-desired change.

For a better society

_______________________________

