November 13, 2025
Trending now

House Committee on Health-Care Services with Stakeholders , General Public on one-day…

Dangote recommits to Nigeria’s full industrialization at Lagos Trade Fair

Making reform policies work for Nigerians

Christy Ray Okoye foundation feeds Children , gift at a harvest ,…

NSE Ikeja’s 16th Ralph Alabi lecture Champions Engineering as catalyst for sustainable…

Ozioma Traditional Association INC, Iriji Ndigbo celebration held in Lagos

Courtesy visit by Anglican Diocese leadership to Deputy Speaker, held at Nat’l…

Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate operation funding sources, disbursement patterns,…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 13, 2025

NAFDAC leveraging modern tech, innovation in tackling counterfeiting of drugs–Adeyeye

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Inaugural Meeting of Ad-hoc Committee to investigate operation funding sources, disbursement patterns, overall performance of all DFIs in Nigeria held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0112

From left… Chairman Ad-hoc Committee, Hon Mark Obetta, representative of the Speaker, Hon Ibrahim Halims and Clerk of the Committee, Mr. Idowu Bakare, during the inaugural meeting of the  Ad-hoc  Committee to Investigate the Operation Funding Sources, Disbursement Patterns and overall Performance of all Development Finance Institutions  [DFIs] in Nigeria held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, August 5, 2025

Peter Anayo

Hon. Chinedu Obika, briefs Journalists on insecurity in FCT, / State of Nation, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Peter Obi visit to legal luminary in office at Afe Babalola University in Ekiti

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO