House Committee on Livestock dev with stakeholders , general public on one day investigative /public hearing held in Abuja

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Livestock, Hon Tasir Raji, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Esosa Iyawe and member of the committee, Hon Adamu Yusuf, during the House Committee on Livestock Development with Stakeholders and the general public on a day of investigative /Public Hearing, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

