November 13, 2025
Trending now

House Committee on Livestock dev with stakeholders , general public on one…

The Alternative Bank Named Most Innovative Bank at AICIF 2025

FG’s Suspension of 15% Fuel Import Duty: A Holistic Step Toward Economic…

ECAN Maiden Annual Conference: NUPRC and Stakeholders discuss future of Nigeria’s Oil…

Wike reaffirms commitment to uphold Rule of Law in Abuja

Despite small landmass, Lagos to stimulate innovations for Nigeria’s food supply, says…

Reps move to reposition Livestock Farming, probe unpaid Bird Flu compensation to…

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai foils abduction of 74 corp members in…

Nigerian Navy, assures assistance to Operation Hadin Kai to wipe out Boko…

MAN wants NAFDAC to cancel ban on sachet alcoholic beverages —–Says it…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

House Committee on Livestock dev with stakeholders , general public on one day investigative /public hearing held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo074

L—R … Chairman House Committee on Livestock, Hon Tasir  Raji, Deputy  Chairman of the Committee, Hon Esosa  Iyawe and member of the committee, Hon Adamu  Yusuf, during the House Committee on Livestock  Development with Stakeholders and the general public on a day of investigative /Public  Hearing, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Uzoka-Anite convenes GPS Finance , SMS Growth with South East Business Leaders, held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Mercy Praise Concert at Christ the King Catholic Church Sabo Oniba Lagos

Peter Anayo

Funeral  Mass of late Justin Olabode Emmanuel, died @ 89 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO