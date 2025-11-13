House Committee on Health-Care Services with Stakeholders , General Public on one-day Public Hearing held in Abuja

From left …representative of the Speaker/ House Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Ibrahim Isiaka, Chairman House Committee on Health-Care Services, Hon Amos Magaji, and Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Akiba Bassey, during the House Committee on Health-Care Services with the Stakeholders and General Public on a one-day Public Hearing, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTO: Anayo Opara

