Gov Mufwang presents N914.8bn 2026 budget estimate to State Assembly

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has presented a whopping sum of N914,863,422,871.00 billion as the budget proposal for the year 2026 before the State 10th Assembly for onward perusal and approval.

Presenting the appropriation bill tagged “Budget of consolidation and accountability phase 2”, held at the Legislative chamber on Wednesday, Governor Mutfwang said the budget is geared towards people-oriented projects and programmes in tandem with the three-pillar policy thrust of “The Time Is Now” mantra in the state.

He said the funding to be generated from internally generated revenue (IGR), Government’s share of FAAC, AIDS, grants and capital development fund (CDF).

Daily Champion reports that the The total budget proposal of 2026 shows an increase of N306,686,896,939.07 billion over the approved 2025 budget which stands at over N609 billion.

According to Governor Mutfwang, the breakdown of the 2026 recurrent expenditure amounts to “Three Hundred and Forty-One Billion, Four Hundred and Nine Million, Six Hundred and Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Nine Naira (341,409,608,929.00), representing 37.07% of the total budget.

“Capital Expenditure.

In our effort to ensure that the citizens of the state receive more dividends of democracy, the current administration has earmarked several projects to be executed in the 2026 fiscal year.

With an estimated sum of Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Billion, Four Hundred and Fifty-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Naira (573,453,813,942.00) allocated for effective implementation.

This amount accounts for 62.93% of the total budget.”

Highlighting sectoral allocation, the governor opined that the administrative sector had N207,929,685,424.00 billion only, representing 22.7% of the total capital estimate. Economic sector:₦464,985,628,016.00 billion only, representing 50.8% of the total capital budget.

“Law and Justice ₦23,391,625,533.00 billion only, representing 2.6% of the total capital budget.Social services sector:N218,556,483,898.00) only, representing 23.9% of the total capital estimate.

The governor appealed for the state 10th Assembly to continue understanding, cooperation, and expeditious consideration of the document to enable his administration to commence implementation in good time.

The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel assured commitment to enhance the speed of the proposed budget.

“We shall engage in constructive deliberations and ensure that our resolutions reflect the collective will and aspirations of our constituents.

“As representatives of the people, it is our constitutional responsibility to design and implement policies that reflect the genuine aspirations of our citizens and promote a more prosperous, secure, and inclusive society”, the speaker mentioned.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2