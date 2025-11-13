ECAN Maiden Annual Conference: NUPRC and Stakeholders discuss future of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry

… Calls for Collective Action to Advance Nigeria’s Energy Sector

.Urges to hold Government accountable on PIA implementation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

NUPRC’s Gbenga Komolafe Highlights Achievements, Challenges, and Opportunities in Nigeria’s Upstream Sector at ECAN Conference .

The Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has delivered a keynote speech at the meaden Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) Conference, outlining the progress made in Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Komolafe highlighted the significant strides made in transforming Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, including the issuance of 19 enabling regulations, the revitalization of the National Data Repository, and the implementation of competitive fiscal incentives.

He also noted the success of recent bid rounds, which have attracted significant investment and boosted production.

Represented by the Commission’s Head, Regulations and Statutory Complayance, Dr Kingsting Chiwendu, the NUPRC boss emphasized the importance of natural gas development, citing Nigeria’s vast reserves and the potential for gas-to-power initiatives, LNG projects, and CNG transportation infrastructure.

He also underscored the need for environmental sustainability, highlighting the Gas Flare Commercialization Program and the Presidential CNG Initiative.

Komolafe outlined the challenges facing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and infrastructure gaps. However, he expressed confidence that with the right strategies and collaboration, these obstacles can be overcome.

The NUPRC’s forward agenda includes sustaining competitive licensing rounds, accelerating frontier basin exploration, and advancing the 1MMBPD initiative. Komolafe emphasized the importance of regional energy integration, decarbonization, and carbon market participation, the CCE said

In his conclusion, Komolafe quoted Nelson Mandela, saying, “It always seems impossible until it’s done,” emphasizing the need for determination, creativity, and collaboration to secure a sustainable energy future for Nigeria and Africa.

On his part, the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, commended the progress made in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) four years after its enactment.

Represented by the Director Gas, Ruth Mela-Nuaghe, Ekpo noted that the PIA has redefined the governance, fiscal, and operational frameworks of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, improving transparency, enhancing investor confidence, and strengthening regulatory institutions.

However, he acknowledged gaps in cultural and community development, energy transition, and sustainable implementation of arts provision, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to address these challenges.

Ekpo urged participants to use the conference as an opportunity to generate actionable insights that will advance the objectives of the PIA and contribute to Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth.

He expressed confidence that the conference will provide valuable recommendations for policymakers and industry players, and wished the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN) a successful and impactful conference.

MEMAN CEO Commends Progress, Urges Stakeholders to Sustain Momentum on PIA Implementation*

In his goodwill message,the CEO of the Mejour Energy Markerters Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), Clement Isong, commended the progress made in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) four years after its enactment.

Represented by Muhammad Al-amim Alkassim, Isong noted that the PIA has brought about significant reforms, including the establishment of new regulatory institutions, clearer legal and institutional architecture, and more predictable procedures.

However, he emphasized that implementation remains the critical next phase, highlighting challenges such as uneven progress on social provisions, capacity and coordination gaps, and market concentration.

Isong proposed a focused, practical agenda to translate the reforms into measurable public benefit, including investing in capacity and training, streamlining processes, strengthening public-private collaboration, promoting free and fair competition, and prioritizing local content and community outcomes.

He urged stakeholders to sustain momentum, emphasizing that the reforms are an opportunity that requires collective will to act. “Let us be clear-eyed about the remaining work and let us tackle it together with a spirit of partnership and shared responsibility,” he said.

Isong expressed gratitude to policymakers, regulators, industry actors, civil society, and investors for their contributions to the progress made so far, and called on stakeholders to make a practical commitment to hold one another accountable.

Earlier,the Chairman of the Energy Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN), Mr. John Ofikhenua, called on stakeholders to work together to advance the country’s energy sector.

In his welcome address at the maiden ECAN conference, Ofikhenua reflected on the journey of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), noting that the legislation has brought structure, transparency, and renewed confidence to the industry.

He highlighted the progress made since the PIA’s enactment, including a clearer separation of roles, stronger institutions, and greater accountability.

However, he emphasized that more work needs to be done to address the evolving energy landscape and ensure Nigeria’s competitiveness.

Ofikhenua urged participants to speak frankly, think boldly, and act collectively to refine the law and ensure the sustainability of the oil and gas sector.

He expressed confidence that the conference would inspire ideas to power Nigeria’s next phase of energy transformation.

The conference theme, “Four Years of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA): Achievements, Gaps and the Way Ahead,” is expected to generate valuable insights and recommendations for policymakers and industry players.

Specking in her capacity as the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has urged energy correspondents to use their platforms to spotlight inefficiencies and advocate for a transparent, fair, and sustainable petroleum industry.

Ike commended the progress made in implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), including the establishment of regulatory frameworks, improved investor confidence, and greater transparency. However, she highlighted persistent challenges, such as administrative procedures, infrastructural deficits, and enforcement issues.

She emphasized the need for journalists to focus on investigative reporting to hold the system accountable and amplify the voices of affected communities. Ike also stressed the importance of addressing legal ambiguities, improving regulatory oversight, and ensuring fair pricing mechanisms in the downstream sector.

Ike praised energy correspondents for shaping public discourse and pushing for clarity and accountability in the energy sector. She urged them to continue using their platforms to advocate for a petroleum industry that benefits all Nigerians.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has strengthened the regulatory and commercial institutions in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, and checked any form of monopoly in the downstream sector, according to panelists at a recent conference.

The panelists, who spoke at the ECAN conference, also advised that the Host Community Trust Fund (HCTF) be channelled to benefit the host communities, in order to make the necessary impact on the people.

The conference, brought together stakeholders in the energy sector to discuss the progress made in implementing the PIA, and the challenges that still need to be addressed.

The panelists emphasized that the PIA has brought about significant reforms in the energy sector, including the establishment of new regulatory institutions, clearer legal and institutional architecture, and more predictable procedures.

However, they also highlighted persistent challenges, such as administrative procedures, infrastructural deficits, and enforcement issues, which need to be addressed in order to fully realize the benefits of the PIA.

The panelists urged stakeholders to work together to ensure that the HCTF is used effectively to benefit the host communities, and to address the developmental challenges facing the people.

They also called for greater transparency and accountability in the energy sector, and for the government to provide a conducive environment for investors to thrive.

The conference provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the way forward for Nigeria’s energy sector, and to identify opportunities for growth and development.

The panelists’ recommendations are expected to inform policy decisions and guide the implementation of the PIA in the coming years.