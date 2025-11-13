Courtesy visit by Anglican Diocese leadership to Deputy Speaker, held at Nat’l Assembly complex in Abuja

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (middle) flanked by the leadership of Abia state Anglican Diocese of Ishealangua, during a courtesy visit by the Diocese to the Deputy Speaker, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (right) with the Bishop of Ishealangua Anglican Diocese of Abia state, Bishop Temple Nwoagu, during a courtesy visit by the Diocese leadership to the Deputy Speaker, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

From left… Wife of the Bishop of Ishealangua Anglican Diocese of Abia state, Mrs Jane Nwoagu; Her Spouse, Bishop Temple Nwoagu and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, during a courtesy visit by the Anglican Diocese leadership to the Deputy Speaker, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2