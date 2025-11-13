Christy Ray Okoye foundation feeds Children , gift at a harvest , bazaar in Lagos

Founder Christy Ray Okoye foundation lyom Christy Ray Okoye (middle) feed Children and the gifted during the harvest and banzaar at St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, in Lagos, last Sunday.

Founder Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, Iyom Christy Ray Okoye, presents a gift to the children as they are lining up.

