APC leadership frowns at poor response of members to party’s electronic registration initiative

..Plans aggressive membership advocacy to increase response.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of members to the nationwide electronic registration exercise launched by the party early this year.

At the opening of the APC e-Membership Registration (Train-The-Trainers Workshop) organised for the 36 state and FCT party chairmen, officials decried the slow response of members across the country to the registration process.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Alhaji Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, in his remarks at the occasion, stated that in several states, fewer that 100 persons have indicated interstellar in being registered since the beginning of this year whereas in other states, there were no registrations at all and this has delayed the process of compiling accurate information about the members of the party.

“It is with great honour and a deep sense of responsibility that I welcome you all to this Train-The-Trainers Workshop on the APC E-Membership Registration Programme.

“This event marks a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to reposition the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a modern, digitally driven, and people-centered political party.

Our objective is to build an efficient, transparent, and inclusive membership system that reflects the true strength and reach of our great party across Nigeria.”

Argungu told the gathering that the workshop was designed to provide state party chairmen with a comprehensive and practical understanding of the APC e-membership registration process and he urged them to take ownership of the exercise to make it succeed.

“As you are aware, this session follows a series of workshops successfully conducted across the six geopolitical zones, where state organizing secretaries and three representatives from each senatorial zone participated.

Those sessions focused on the operational aspects of the e-registration system as well as top-down training.

“Today’s programme, however, is meant to ensure that our state chairmen, the custodians of party structures at the state level, fully understand both the technical framework and strategic importance of this initiative,” he said, pointing out that the e-membership registration programme was not merely an administrative exercise, but a transformational reform that will strengthen the foundation of the party.

Argungu explained that the APC hopes to use the e-registration initiative to build a credible and verifiable digital database of its members nationwide; improve transparency and accountability in party management; enhance communication and co-ordination between the national secretariat and the grassroots and provide a reliable tool for congresses, primaries, and election planning.

Other benefits of the e-membership registration, he said, included strengthening the mobilization base of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to Argungu, under the visionary leadership of President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and the guidance of the National Working Committee, the reform process going on in the party, “reflects the collective commitment to modernization, inclusivity, and organizational excellence.”

He urged the APC state chairmen as leaders of the party in their respective states, to provide better leadership and supervision throughout the e-registration process.

“Your role in the success of this programme is pivotal. You are expected to ensure that others are properly trained and supported; mobilize existing and prospective members to register digitally; guarantee fairness, inclusivity, and transparency during the implementation; and maintain open communication with the national secretariat for updates, feedback, and coordination as the success of this exercise will depend on your active engagement and unwavering commitment.”

Speaking also at the event, the National Vice Chairman (North Central), Alhaji Muazu Bawa Rijau, who represented the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, said the workshop represents a significant milestone in the collective effort to strengthen the internal structures of the APC and reposition the party as a model of innovation.

“The leadership of our great party places great importance on this initiative. They believe that for the APC to remain a truly progressive and people-oriented party, it must embrace digital transformation,

not as a choice, but as a necessity for growth, credibility, and sustainability.

“This workshop is designed to ensure that our State Chairmen fully understand and take ownership of the E-Membership Registration Programme.

It comes after a successful series of Train-the-Trainers sessions conducted across the six geopolitical zones,

“Today’s session focuses on empowering our state chairmen to provide strategic leadership and oversight as the programme is implemented at the grassroots level,” he stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2