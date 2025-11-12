November 12, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
World news

Turkish military aircraft crash killed all 20 on board

by Peter Anayo053

No fewer than 20 servicemen on board a Turkish military aircraft were killed when it crashed in the border region between Georgia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The Turkish Ministry of Defence published pictures of the 20 deceased military personnel on the social media platform X on Wednesday morning.

State news agency Anadolu reported that the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The C-130 aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan en route to Turkey with 20 people on board.

Images purportedly showing the incident circulating on social media show an aircraft crashing vertically to the ground at high speed.

The images cannot be verified.

Georgian and Turkish search and rescue teams were dispatched to the region, according to Anadolu.

The Georgian Interior Ministry told Russian news agency TASS that the plane went down about 5 kilometres from the border with Azerbaijan.

Authorities are investigating whether violations of aviation safety or operational rules contributed to the crash.

 

