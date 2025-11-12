Tinubu urges media to embrace responsible journalism, national cohesion

.As Editors seek tax relief for media industry, legal protection for practitioners

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged editors across the country to uphold the highest standards of responsible journalism to strengthen democratic governance and promote national cohesion.

‎Tinubu made the call while declaring open the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the State House, Abuja.

‎He commended the Guild for sustaining its tradition of reflection and professional engagement, describing the media as central to the preservation of democracy and national unity.‎

‎“It is my privilege to welcome you to the State House for this year’s Annual Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. Your presence here reflects the enduring importance of the media in shaping national direction,” he said.

‎The President said the theme of the conference, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”, was timely, urging editors to use their influence to strengthen public trust and deepen civic responsibility.‎

‎He reminded journalists of their pivotal role in nation-building, saying the Nigerian press had historically defended truth and democracy even under repressive regimes.

‎“Freedom secured through struggle is not self-sustaining. It requires constant vigilance and responsible exercise,” Tinubu said.

‎He warned against the dangers of misinformation, especially in the age of social media, stressing that verification, balance and professional judgment must guide editorial decisions.

‎“Report boldly, but truthfully. Critique government policy, but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society,” he said.

‎Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national security, economic stability and inclusive growth through reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy.

‎“Nation-building requires cooperation, trust and a shared understanding that our future is tied together. Government has its role. The media has a distinct responsibility to help shape a climate of reason and unity,” he added.

‎‎Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hailed the historic nature of the event, noting that it was the first time a sitting President attended the Guild’s annual conference.‎

‎He described Tinubu as “a personification of resilience and democratic struggle,” recalling his long-standing support for press freedom and democratic ideals.‎

‎Idris said the administration had fostered an egalitarian media environment with over 1,000 licensed broadcasting stations operating freely across Nigeria without harassment or closure.

‎“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, no media house has been threatened, gagged, or shut down for expressing dissent. This reflects our conscious commitment to the constitutional principles of press freedom,” the minister said.

‎He urged editors to partner with the government in telling the Nigerian story with truth, balance and optimism, adding that constructive criticism was vital to the nation’s renewal.

‎‎The conference which has as it’s theme” Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors” was attended by top government officials, media moguls, veteran editors, and senior journalists from across the country.

‎Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Olusegun Osoba, amongst others.

‎The conference’s sub theme is “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027”.

. As NGE seeks media tax relief, legal protection for journalists

‎

‎Also, the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, has called for fiscal incentives, legal protection, and policy support to strengthen journalism and safeguard press freedom in Nigeria.

‎‎Anaba made the call on Wednesday in his address at the opening of the 21st All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) held at the State House, Abuja, and declared open by President Bola Tinubu.

‎‎He said the conference, themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”, reflected the editors’ resolve to uphold truth, deepen democracy, and promote unity.

‎‎The NGE President commended Tinubu for attending the conference, describing his presence as a demonstration of his administration’s recognition of the media as a strategic partner in nation-building.

‎‎He paid tribute to the founding leaders of the Guild, including Malam Baba Dantiye, who initiated the first editors’ conference in 2004, and other industry pioneers such as Uncle Sam Amuka, Aremo Segun Osoba, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, and Dr John Momoh.

‎‎Anaba said Nigerian editors must continue to uphold truth, fairness and balance, while resisting divisive narratives and misinformation.

‎‎“Editors must defend the sanctity of truth, insist on transparency, and hold power to account, not as adversaries of government, but as constructive partners in the pursuit of national progress,” he said.

‎‎He warned that press freedom remained under threat from economic hardship, insecurity, and repressive laws, calling for reforms to ensure the survival of the media as both a business and a public good.

‎‎The NGE president outlined key policy recommendations, including corporate tax relief for media houses, VAT exemption on media inputs, tax incentives for advertisers, and access to affordable financing for news organizations.

‎‎He also proposed the creation of a Media Development Fund to support digital innovation and newsroom transformation, to be managed by an independent board.

‎‎On legal reforms, Anaba called for the repeal of laws that hinder press freedom and the establishment of a Media Freedom and Safety Charter endorsed by the Presidency, Legislature, and Judiciary.

‎‎“We seek state-sanctioned protection of journalists carrying out legitimate work from arbitrary arrests or misuse of cybercrime laws,” he added.

‎‎Anaba urged editors to use their platforms to foster peace, inclusion, and national understanding, stressing that “the pen must never become an instrument of division or hate, but a tool for healing and bridge-building.”

‎‎He appealed to the President to recognise journalism as a public good deserving of targeted fiscal and legal support “not for patronage, but to strengthen the foundations of democracy.”

‎‎“When the press thrives, democracy breathes. When it is stifled, democracy suffocates,” Anaba said.

‎‎He reaffirmed the Guild’s commitment to ethical journalism, professional development, and collaboration with government and civil society to build a just and united Nigeria.

