Tinubu tasks editors on responsible journalism, national cohesion

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged editors across the country to uphold the highest standards of responsible journalism to strengthen democratic governance and promote national cohesion.

‎Tinubu made the call while declaring open the Annual Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at the State House, Abuja.

‎He commended the Guild for sustaining its tradition of reflection and professional engagement, describing the media as central to the preservation of democracy and national unity.‎

‎“It is my privilege to welcome you to the State House for this year’s Annual Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. Your presence here reflects the enduring importance of the media in shaping national direction,” he said.

‎The President said the theme of the conference, “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”, was timely, urging editors to use their influence to strengthen public trust and deepen civic responsibility.‎

‎He reminded journalists of their pivotal role in nation-building, saying the Nigerian press had historically defended truth and democracy even under repressive regimes.

‎“Freedom secured through struggle is not self-sustaining. It requires constant vigilance and responsible exercise,” Tinubu said.

‎He warned against the dangers of misinformation, especially in the age of social media, stressing that verification, balance and professional judgment must guide editorial decisions.

‎“Report boldly, but truthfully. Critique government policy, but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society,” he said.

‎Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to national security, economic stability and inclusive growth through reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy.

‎“Nation-building requires cooperation, trust and a shared understanding that our future is tied together. Government has its role. The media has a distinct responsibility to help shape a climate of reason and unity,” he added.

‎‎Earlier, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, hailed the historic nature of the event, noting that it was the first time a sitting President attended the Guild’s annual conference.‎

‎He described Tinubu as “a personification of resilience and democratic struggle,” recalling his long-standing support for press freedom and democratic ideals.‎

‎Idris said the administration had fostered an egalitarian media environment with over 1,000 licensed broadcasting stations operating freely across Nigeria without harassment or closure.

‎“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, no media house has been threatened, gagged, or shut down for expressing dissent. This reflects our conscious commitment to the constitutional principles of press freedom,” the minister said.

‎He urged editors to partner with the government in telling the Nigerian story with truth, balance and optimism, adding that constructive criticism was vital to the nation’s renewal.

‎‎The conference which has as it’s theme” Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors” was attended by top government officials, media moguls, veteran editors, and senior journalists from across the country.

‎Some of the dignitaries that graced the event include Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Gov. Usman Ododo of Kogi, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Olusegun Osoba, amongst others.

‎The conference’s sub theme is “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027”.

