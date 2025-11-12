Speaker Abbas inaugurates House Ad-hoc C’ttee to strengthen border security

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has inaugurated an Ad Hoc Committee on the Investigation of Border Security in Nigeria, urging the panel to “consider the seriousness of your assignment and its implications for national security.”

While inaugurating the Ad-hoc Committee at the National Assembly on Tuesday, the Speaker stated that the security issues in the country are not caused by religion or ethnicity.

Speaker Abbas, who was represented by the Minority Whip of the House, Hon Ali Isa, expressed the parliament’s commitment to the security and welfare of Nigerians.

The Speaker said: “Today, we inaugurate this committee with a clear and urgent mandate to examine and strengthen Nigeria’s border security architecture in the interest of national safety and sovereignty.

This interactive session reflects the commitment of the House to run a People’s House, one that is responsive to the fears and aspirations of our people.

Since the security and welfare of Nigerians is at the heart of our legislative agenda, we are resolved to ensure that Nigerians, whatever their ethnicity or religion, can afford to live peacefully wherever they choose.

“This committee is therefore part of our efforts to provide concrete solutions to the violent attacks by fringe members of society that have led to the misrepresentation of our country, and the distortion of the narrative of violence,” which is not fuelled by any religious agenda.

As members of the National Assembly, Speaker Abbas stated that the lawmakers have a constitutional mandate to ensure that agencies charged with safeguarding the borders do their jobs properly, “especially now that the porous borders constitute both an economic and existential threat.”

He also stated that the use of Nigeria’s border corridors for smuggling, irregular migration, and other illicit activities “have come to threaten our unity and peace, and we believe that only a thorough investigation and decisive legislative action can provide solutions to these issues.”

The Speaker stressed: “In some ways, your borders define you as a nation.

It shows what kind of people you allow into the country, how you protect citizens from harm, how you handle trade and commerce, how you welcome visitors.”

Speaker Abbas noted that the interactive session provides a platform for all stakeholders, including ministries, departments and agencies, security outfits and other partners, to present informed submissions that will assist the committee in reaching practical, evidence-based recommendations for the consideration of the House.

He added that the job will require committee members to interrogate people and documents, engage all relevant security and enforcement agencies and visit key border points to evaluate operational frameworks and technological capabilities.

“The committee must be as thorough and transparent as possible. The goal is to identify vulnerabilities, operational shortcomings and even compromised border officials.

You must review how monies allocated to relevant agencies to protect our borders are spent, how extant international agreements and protocols may have complicated the situation, and suggest policy or legislative changes,” the Speaker declared.

While pointing out that the task of securing the borders is a multi-dimensional and multi-agency responsibility, he stated that it demands synergy, transparency, and patriotism from all institutions of the government involved.

“Border security cannot be achieved in isolation; it requires a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach — one that harmonises the efforts of the military, paramilitary, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies; promotes intelligence sharing; and ensures that communities at the borders are active partners in safeguarding our nation,” the Speaker stated.

Speaker Abbas therefore, called on all relevant agencies to foster greater co-operation, eliminate duplication of roles, and develop unified operational frameworks. Similarly, he stated that the welfare and training of personnel deployed at border posts must be prioritised, as no agency can perform optimally without motivated officers.

He declared: “The House of Representatives remains unwavering in its commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s border governance through effective legislation, rigorous oversight, and adequate budgetary support.

We are determined to ensure that all appropriated funds meant for border security are judiciously utilised and that the principles of accountability, transparency, and efficiency are upheld.

“The findings and recommendations of this Committee will guide the House in initiating legislative reforms and policy interventions to modernise border security frameworks.

This may include reviewing existing laws such as the Immigration Act, the Customs and Excise Management Act, and related statutes to reflect emerging global best practices and security realities.”

