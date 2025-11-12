Smid Animation redefines Nigerian heritage through storytelling

Smid Animation Studio, a platform that focuses on creating content on African culture with technology, says it is preserving Nigeria’s heritage through storytelling.

This is contained in a statement issued by the organisation’s Founder and the Chief Executive Officer, Damilola Solesi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Solesi said the studio’s mission when it started in 2010, was to use animation as a tool for education, inspiration and cultural preservation.

“Back then, it was just me, a table, a laptop and a dream,” she said.

She, however, said the studio had built a portfolio of projects that highlighted African creativity and identity in the past 15 years of its existence.

She said ‘Hadu,’ an award-winning short film produced by the studio, remained a landmark achievement, screening at more than 30 international festivals and earned eight awards for Best Animation.

“It reminds us that African stories can travel and triumph globally,” she said.

Solesi said the studio had built on that success to invest in other content that connects with younger audiences.

She said the studio recently unveiled ‘Keko,’ a new animated series adapted from a children’s book distributed in schools across Nigeria.

“Now we’re bringing Keko to life on screen; it’s our way of inspiring young audiences and keeping local stories alive,” she said.

She added that beyond its projects, the studio had become a hub for talent development and creative empowerment.

She said the annual summer camp, which had held for about a decade, had introduced children to storytelling, animation and digital design.

“Some of our earliest campers are now in universities studying animation.

“It’s not just about creating animators, it’s about sparking imagination,” she said.

Other empowerment efforts by the studio includes ‘She Animates,’ an initiative dedicated to encouraging more women to enter the animation industry.

The initiative has impacted over 300 girls nationwide, through workshops, mentorships and school programmes.

Solesi, however, noted that Smid’s most ambitious community project is ‘Toontopia,’ Africa’s first animation for children.

The festival launched in partnership with the National Theatre, showcases African-made animated films and encourages cultural pride among young viewers.

She pledged the studio’s commitment to shape the next generation of African storytellers through creativity.

Acknowledging the studio’s efforts in the past 15 years, the Director-General of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele, commended Smid for its pioneering role in promoting cultural storytelling through animation.

“Animation is more than entertainment.

“It’s a powerful tool for education, cultural preservation and identity,” she said.

Akerele urged parents to encourage their children to see themselves reflected in the stories they consume.

She reaffirmed the National Theatre’s support for the studio through platforms like Toontopia.