Senate confirms new PENCOM chairman, commissioners

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

Those who have their appointments approved were Mr Agbaje Opeyemi Olukayode, representing South West zone as the chairman and Hafiz Ibrahim (North West) as Commissioner, Technical, and Samuel Uwandu (South East).

Commissioner, Inspectorate; Charles Efe Emukwhate (South South), Commissioner, Finance and Bello Abubakar Malabu from North East as Commissioner in charge of Administration.

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report of the screening of the nominees, presented by the chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC Ekiti North), during plenary.

Fasuyi, while presenting the report, informed that the PENCOM Director General, Omolara Oloworaran, had already resumed duties, having been screened and confirmed by the Senate since 2024.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, commended President Tinubu for the nominations, describing the appointees as highly qualified.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating these outstanding Nigerians to occupy these offices. We are confident that they would add value to this agency.

“We are confident that they would add value to this agency,” he said.

 

