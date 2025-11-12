Reps move to establish regulatory agency for organ harvesting, transplant , donation of human parts in hospitals

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has held a public hearing on A Bill for an Act to establish a regulatory body for Organ Harvesting, Transplant, and Donation of vital human parts in hospitals and other heath facilities in Nigeria.

To this end, the green chamber has expressed readiness to make legislative interventions that will help to improve the nation’s healthcare service delivery for the benefit of its citizenry.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abbas gave the assurance in a remark at a one-day public hearing on seven health-related bills held by the House Committee on Healthcare Services at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Represented by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon.Dr. Ibrahim Isiaka, the Speaker, said that Nigeria spends $2bn annually to medical tourism due to the comatose state of the nation’s healthcare system.

He further stated that there are no sound regulatory and other legal framework for organ harvesting, transplant and donation of human parts for the treatment of kidney diseases and other ailments.

He said that there is need to provide complete care for kidney failure patients and other healthcare challenges to suffering citizens scattered across the nation’s health facilities.

He said: “It is important to establish ethical framework for organ harvesting. The bills under consideration ‘ll help to improve the healthcare system in Nigeria.

They will directly impact the nation’s healthcare sector”.

Similarly, Chairman of the House Committee Hon Amos Magaji said that the public hearing on the seven bills, is geared to towards strengthening the Nigerian nation’s healthcare system.

He said that the House Committee will ensure that the contributions of invited stakeholders will help the parliament to make legislations that are socially responsive.

The Kaduna born lawmaker added that the goal of the public hearing with relevant stakeholders is to attain universal health coverage.

At the hearing, the Nigeria Medical Association NMA, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria MLCN National Association of Nurses and Midwives and other professional bodies gave approval for the agency.

Another key bill under scrutiny by the House Committee is A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Surrogate Regulatory Commission for Monitoring And Supervision of Surrogacy Arrangements in Nigeria And to Provide for Regulation And Monitoring of Surrogacy Agencies in Nigeria and For Related Matters and many more.

