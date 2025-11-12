NYSC develops new strategies for successful Orientation Course

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is determined to evolve new systems and innovations for more efficient conduct of Orientation Courses and greater positive impact on Corps Members.

The Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during his keynote address at the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Orientation Course Workshop.

He said the workshop, themed “Strengthening the Orientation Course Framework for Greater Relevance and Impact on National Service,” would review previous Orientation exercises, generate new ideas and adopt best practices that would make subsequent ones more impactful.

Nafiu noted that the Orientation Course served as the foundation for a successful service year, and avenue for creation of first impression of the Scheme and the states of deployment in the Corps Members.

He said the Pre-Orientation Workshop would, therefore, focus on emerging issues that affect the Corps participants and the Scheme’s operations.

“This workshop theme reflects our desire to reposition the Orientation Course as a more dynamic, responsive and impactful phase of the National Service.

To achieve this, we must be willing to critically review our ways of doing things, fine-tune our approaches and evolve new ones,” he said.

He urged participants at the workshop to share their experiences and challenges, especially as they concerned key highlights of the Orientation exercise, such as reception of Corps Members, registration, closing ceremony as well as posting for Primary Assignment.

He commended all the partner agencies involved in the conduct of the Orientation Course and other stakeholders for their continued support for the Scheme, urging them to sustain the tempo of commitment to the success of the exercise.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Nura Umar urged participants to contribute towards ensuring enhanced success during the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course.

He also called on them to ensure a higher degree of professionalism and commitment to excellence while being open to innovation in order to achieve the desired outcomes.

Participants at the workshop include members of the NYSC Top Management, State Coordinators, Camp Directors-designate, Camp Commandants-designate, and representatives of other partner agencies.

