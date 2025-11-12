Non- payment of arrears: Pensioners issue FG two weeks ultimatum to effect payment

…Insist on protesting naked after Nov 24

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria has threatened a nationwide naked protest on Nov. 24, if the government fails to pay their outstanding pension increment arrears and palliative allowances.

The coalition’s National Chairman, Mr Mukaila Ogunbote, announced this during a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ogunbote, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NIPOST Chapter, said the protest would hold if the Federal Government failed to fulfill the promise of paying the N32,000 approved pension increment arrears and the N25,000 palliative allowance approved since 2023.

He said the pensioners in the diaspora had identified with the retirees in Nigeria, hence, would join the protest from their various countries, making it not just nationwide, but worldwide protest.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and direct the Minister of Finance and the Accountant-General of the Federation to release the funds.

According to him, many pensioners have died and many are dying due to hardship, as they are unable to feed well and get good treatment when ill.

“We were told that our arrears would be paid within two weeks of the approval, yet nothing has been done.

“If by Nov. 23, we do not receive payment, all pensioners nationwide will embark on a naked protest on Nov. 24,” Ogunbote said.

He lamented that while workers had received their own allowances, pensioners were left out.

“Workers received the N35,000 palliative in a month, but up till now, pensioners have not been paid the N25,000 approved for us. We are more vulnerable than anyone else.

“We are appealing to President Bola Ahmed to intervene in the matter,” he said.

Ogunbote appealed to the government to pay the owed money before December for them to prepare for Christmas celebration.

He criticised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for not supporting the pensioners more actively in their request for the payments.

He called for unity among workers to address the injustices perpetrated by the government, adding that government prioritised payment for other purposes while neglecting the pensioners.

He also appealed to the Minister of Finance and the Accountant General to release the owed funds urgently, as many pensioners were struggling to survive.

The President, Civil Service Pensioners, Mr Francis Oluwo, said the persons surrounding President Tinubu were not executing instructions as mandated by the President.

Oluwo appealed to the Federal Government to act swiftly, noting that many retirees were living in poor health conditions and could barely afford medication or food.

He said the naked protest was important, so as to pressure the government to take appropriate payment action.

Mrs Bridget Obieto, the Assistant Secretary, Voice of Nigeria Pensioners Association, called on the NLC to use its influence to address pensioners’ demands.

Obieto said there was a need for better support and compensation for workers who had suffered due to their work.

She urged the Federal Government to prioritise the needs of workers and pensioners over other expenditures.

“We have served this country faithfully for over 35 years. Now that we are old, the government must not abandon us.

“We appealed to the President and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to ensure the prompt payment of our arrears before December to enable us celebrate the festive season with dignity,” she said.

Mr Elijah Akindutire, Chairman Emeritus, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NIPOST Chapter, said pensioners were appealing to the Federal Government to pay the arrears so that they could eat well.

Akindutire called for large turnout at the protest on Nov. 24, to show the government protesters’ determination.

