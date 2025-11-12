Nigeria govt unlocks over $8bn in gas FIDs within 18 months- Verheijen

The special adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen has revealed that Nigeria has unlocked more than $8 billion in gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) within the last 18 months as part of President Bola Tinubu’s renewed push to fast-track gas development and deepen domestic utilisation,

Speaking at the Gas Utilisation Unlock Validation Series in Lagos , Verheijen said the milestone highlights the administration’s determination to transform Nigeria’s vast gas reserves into a cornerstone of economic growth and to position the country as a regional energy hub.

According to her “Under the leadership of Mr President, significant milestones have been achieved, from fiscal reforms that deliver competitive incentives across the value chain, to the Presidential CNG Initiative and tax waivers for clean energy solutions,” Verheijen said at the event organised by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

She disclosed that three major gas projects, the Ubeta Non-Associated Gas Project, Bonga North, and HI Gas, reached FID in the past year and a half, collectively unlocking investments exceeding $8 billion. These projects, she added, demonstrate growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s policy reforms and the government’s commitment to resolving long-standing regulatory bottlenecks in the energy sector.

Verheijen said the administration is now focused on advancing another $20 billion worth of gas investments in the pipeline, as operators work with government agencies to mature their portfolio of projects.

“We have a clear line of sight to another $20 billion ahead in the next few years as we work with operators to progress the maturation of their project portfolios,” she said.

Nigeria, which holds Africa’s largest natural gas reserves, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet, has been pursuing an ambitious “Decade of Gas” agenda since 2021. The initiative aims to use gas as a transition fuel to power homes, industries, and transport systems, while also driving export earnings.

Despite this potential, progress has often been hindered by regulatory delays, weak infrastructure, and limited access to finance. However, Verheijen said the Tinubu administration’s fiscal and regulatory reforms are starting to yield results by improving the investment climate and bringing long-stalled projects to life.

She cited the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative and tax waivers for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects as examples of reforms aimed at boosting domestic consumption and lowering the carbon intensity of Nigeria’s energy mix.

“Every additional gas molecule produced, every processing and distribution facility established, every gas-fired power plant and vehicle deployed represents progress for our people,” Verheijen said.

The energy adviser also pointed to progress at the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Train 7 project, which is designed to expand the country’s LNG output capacity by 35 percent. She said the construction has continued to advance despite global cost pressures, while the project has also secured long-term gas supply commitments.

According to Verheijen, NLNG recently signed 20-year gas supply agreements with six upstream producers for up to 1.29 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d) of feedgas, ensuring a reliable supply base for the next phase of Nigeria’s LNG growth.

Industry analysts view Train 7 as a potential catalyst for renewed upstream investments, with its success expected to unlock more non-associated gas developments and midstream infrastructure. The project, once operational, could significantly enhance Nigeria’s export earnings and help stabilize foreign exchange inflows.

The Gas Utilisation Unlock Validation Series, convened by NMDPRA, brings together project developers, financiers, and regulators to identify key barriers to project delivery and design actionable solutions. Verheijen said such collaborative platforms are vital for aligning public policy with private-sector execution.

“Promoting the ease of doing business for the private sector remains one of the most critical responsibilities of President Tinubu’s administration,” she said. “By bringing project developers, regulators, and other stakeholders into the same room, this series focuses on solutions, working collaboratively to identify constraints and accelerate decisions that move projects from concept to execution.”

Nigeria’s government has also pledged to fast-track approvals and streamline regulatory oversight across the midstream and downstream segments, where several domestic gas processing and distribution projects are awaiting final clearance.

Verheijen reaffirmed the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy’s commitment to support the NMDPRA and other agencies in sustaining the momentum. “This series is both timely and essential,” she added. “It represents a step forward in translating gas investment ambition into tangible action.”

Energy experts say the next phase of Nigeria’s gas evolution will depend on policy consistency, infrastructure financing, and security across production corridors in the Niger Delta. With growing domestic demand for cleaner fuels, including for power generation, transportation, and industrial use , the challenge will be balancing export ambitions with local supply reliability.

Still, the Tinubu administration’s aggressive reform agenda and early investment traction have boosted optimism among investors and multilateral partners. If successfully executed, the projects in Nigeria’s gas pipeline could redefine its role in Africa’s energy transition.

“Nigeria’s gas potential is self-evident,” Verheijen said. “Our task is to turn that potential into progress, to ensure gas becomes not just our transition fuel, but a foundation for sustainable national development.”