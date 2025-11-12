‎NGE seeks media tax relief, legal protection for journalists

‎President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) receiving a plaque from President of Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, at the All Nigeria 21st Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Annual Conference, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja. Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr Eze Anaba, has called for fiscal incentives, legal protection, and policy support to strengthen journalism and safeguard press freedom in Nigeria.

‎‎Anaba made the call on Wednesday in his address at the opening of the 21st All Nigerian Editors Conference (ANEC) held at the State House, Abuja, and declared open by President Bola Tinubu.

‎‎He said the conference, themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”, reflected the editors’ resolve to uphold truth, deepen democracy, and promote unity.

‎‎The NGE President commended Tinubu for attending the conference, describing his presence as a demonstration of his administration’s recognition of the media as a strategic partner in nation-building.

‎‎He paid tribute to the founding leaders of the Guild, including Malam Baba Dantiye, who initiated the first editors’ conference in 2004, and other industry pioneers such as Uncle Sam Amuka, Aremo Segun Osoba, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, and Dr John Momoh.

‎‎Anaba said Nigerian editors must continue to uphold truth, fairness and balance, while resisting divisive narratives and misinformation.

‎‎“Editors must defend the sanctity of truth, insist on transparency, and hold power to account, not as adversaries of government, but as constructive partners in the pursuit of national progress,” he said.

‎‎He warned that press freedom remained under threat from economic hardship, insecurity, and repressive laws, calling for reforms to ensure the survival of the media as both a business and a public good.

‎‎The NGE president outlined key policy recommendations, including corporate tax relief for media houses, VAT exemption on media inputs, tax incentives for advertisers, and access to affordable financing for news organizations.

‎‎He also proposed the creation of a Media Development Fund to support digital innovation and newsroom transformation, to be managed by an independent board.

‎‎On legal reforms, Anaba called for the repeal of laws that hinder press freedom and the establishment of a Media Freedom and Safety Charter endorsed by the Presidency, Legislature, and Judiciary.

‎‎“We seek state-sanctioned protection of journalists carrying out legitimate work from arbitrary arrests or misuse of cybercrime laws,” he added.

‎‎Anaba urged editors to use their platforms to foster peace, inclusion, and national understanding, stressing that “the pen must never become an instrument of division or hate, but a tool for healing and bridge-building.”

‎‎He appealed to the President to recognise journalism as a public good deserving of targeted fiscal and legal support “not for patronage, but to strengthen the foundations of democracy.”

‎‎“When the press thrives, democracy breathes. When it is stifled, democracy suffocates,” Anaba said.

‎‎He reaffirmed the Guild’s commitment to ethical journalism, professional development, and collaboration with government and civil society to build a just and united Nigeria.

