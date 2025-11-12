NAPE: Aiyedatiwa urges geoscientists, investors to tap into Ondo’s 42 bn-ton bitumen reserve- second largest

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called on Nigerian geoscientists and industry stakeholders to support the exploration of the state’s estimated 42 billion tons of bitumen reserves—ranked second only to Canada—to promote sustainable development and diversify the nation’s revenue base.

He therefore called partners to join the company currently conducting preliminary exploration to unlock the full potential of the Southwest bitumen belt.

The Governor made this known in a remark at the opening ceremony of the 43rd NAPE Annual International Conference & Exhibition at Eko Hotel, Lagos, on Monday.

According to him, we are calling on other investors who can also look in that direction.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, describing it as a key driver of the nation’s economic growth and infrastructural development.

He noted that exploration remains central to the discovery of natural resources and revenue generation for the country.

He also commended Nigeria’s explorationists for their vital role in sustaining the sector, while emphasizing the need to embrace energy transition and diversification in line with global trends.

“The oil and gas industry has been at the heart of Nigeria’s growth. Without exploration, there can be no discovery, and without discovery, there can be no wealth creation.

“However, as the world moves towards cleaner energy, it is important for us to expand our energy mix to include renewables,” he said, citing China’s Shanghai as an example of a city thriving on energy diversification.

Highlighting Ondo State’s contributions, the Governor stated that the Sunshine State produces about 60,000 barrels of crude oil annually and continues to lead efforts in energy security and sustainability.

He called for proactive measures to reduce dependence on imported refined products and stabilize domestic fuel prices.

Aiyedatiwa further disclosed that in July 2025, the state government signed an agreement with Backbone Infrastructure Nigeria Limited to establish a 500,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Ilaje Local Government Area.

The project, according to him, is a public-private partnership involving Backbone, the Ondo State Government, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), aims to boost local refining capacity and create jobs.

He also revealed that Ondo State is home to Nigeria’s first methanol plant, which is 99 percent complete, with gas supply being the final requirement before commissioning, scheduled for January 2026.

Advisors Reports gathered that the SuperTech Methanol and Ammonium Bicarbonate Plant, located at the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Omotosho, has a production capacity of 100,000 metric tons of methanol and 160,000 metric tons of ammonium bicarbonate annually.

The Ondo State Governor confirmed that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) had recently inspected the facility as part of federal support efforts.

Governor Aiyedatiwa assured investors of the state’s readiness to provide an enabling environment for oil and gas operations, noting that Ondo remains the most peaceful and secure part of the Niger Delta.

“We are proud partners in the industry and will continue to support companies such as Chevron, Sahara Energy, Conoil, and Odua Investment Exploration Company operating within our state,” he said.