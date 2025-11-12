LAMATA harps on rail transport as blue economy key driver

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has reiterated the crucial role of rail transport in unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s blue economy.

It emphasised that efficient connectivity between the nation’s ports and hinterlands would be key to sustainable economic growth.

The Managing Director of LAMATA, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, made the assertion in a keynote address at the Sixth Educators and Maritime Stakeholders Lecture and Awards on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had the theme: “The Importance of the Rail Mode in Blue Economy”

It was organised by the Ocean Ambassadors Foundation.

The occasion featured the grand finale of the Fifth Nationwide Blue Talents and Virtual Maritime Blue Economy Quiz Competition.

Mr. Abidemi Alobatele, the Rail Design Senior Specialist and Project Manager represented Akinajo for the Blue and Red Line Infrastructure projects, LAMATA.

According to her, the blue economy, which refers to the sustainable use of ocean and coastal resources for economic growth and environmental preservation, holds immense potential for Nigeria, a maritime nation with over 850km of coastline.

Akinajo said that efficient linkage between sea and land transport remained the true foundation of a thriving blue economy.

The LAMATA boss said that Nigeria’s over dependence on road transport had contributed to congestion around major ports, particularly Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, increasing logistics costs, delaying cargo clearance and undermining the competitiveness of the maritime sector.

According to her, rail transport provides a reliable, high-capacity and cost-effective alternative that can decongest the ports and facilitate smoother cargo movement to and from the hinterlands, thereby strengthening the nation’s logistics chain.

“The synergy between land and sea transport systems defines a smart blue economy where efficiency, connectivity and sustainability reinforce one another.

“Rail infrastructure serves as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth by extending the benefits of maritime trade beyond coastal regions.

“With efficient rail links, agricultural produce, solid minerals and manufactured goods from inland states such as Kano, Kaduna and Niger could reach international markets through Nigerian ports,” Akinajo said.

She added that such integration would promote national economic inclusion, reduce regional disparities, and enable communities across Nigeria to benefit from opportunities within the blue economy.

Akinajo also said that rail transport was one of the cleanest and most energy-efficient modes of mass transport.

She said that transitioning freight movement from road to rail would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alleviate urban congestion and improve air quality in Lagos and other port cities.

“For Africa’s largest coastal megacity, this shift is not only an economic necessity but also an environmental imperative that aligns with Nigeria’s climate commitments and the global drive for sustainability,” she said.

The LAMATA boss also emphasised the importance of passenger rail systems within the broader blue economy, saying that efficient human mobility was vital for workers in the maritime and logistics sectors.

She said that LAMATA’s Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) network, comprising the Blue Line and Red Line, was designed to support the goal.

Akinajo said that the LRMT would not only improve urban mobility but also enhance accessibility to ports and industrial zones, facilitate movement of the workforce, and reduce traffic congestion hampering business operations in Lagos.

While acknowledging the high capital costs associated with rail development, Akinajo called for innovative financing strategies and the adoption of emerging rail technologies to make the system more cost-effective and efficient.

She cited innovations such as the uCont system, a sky pod electric rail vehicle designed to transport 20-foot and 40-foot shipping containers at speeds of up to 100 km/h with a projected capacity of 100 million tonnes of cargo annually, as an example of how technology could revolutionise freight transport in Nigeria.

Akinajo urged stronger collaboration between government agencies such as LAMATA, the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and private investors to align transport infrastructure with blue economy objectives.

She said that Nigeria’s success in the blue economy would depend not just on the efficiency of its ports but also on the strength of its rail systems connecting maritime gateways to cities and production centres.

“Rail transport delivers efficiency, sustainability and inclusivity – the three pillars of a prosperous blue economy – reaffirming LAMATA’s commitment to a more connected, competitive and sustainable future for Lagos and Nigeria.

The Chairman of the occasion and President of the Master Mariners Association of Nigeria, Capt. Tajudeen Alao, emphasised the importance of integrating rail systems into Nigeria’s blue economy to enhance cargo evacuation, commerce and tourism.

The Chairperson of the Education Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs Bulky Fadayomi, said that stakeholders had expressed satisfaction with the adoption of rail as a viable transport solution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Ambassadors Foundation, Mrs. Violet Williams, said that rail connectivity was integral to seaport operations and aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She urged states to establish maritime institutes to boost job creation and maritime education.

Mrs. Ify Akerele, a former Director-General, Nigeria Chamber of Shipping, and Mrs. Carol Ufere, a former General Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority, called for the inclusion of swimming in school curricula.

They also highlighted train’s superior cargo-carrying capacity to that of a truck.

A former Principal Manager of NPA, Mrs. Funmilayo Loremikan, said that there was a need for interconnectivity in moving cargo efficiently from ports.

In a virtual nationwide Blue Economy Talent Quiz organised by Ocean Ambassadors Foundation, students from Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School emerged winners.

Declan Chukwuka emerged first, Victor Osunyomia, second, and Obalola Adewole third.

The three students are from Babington Macaulay Junior Seminary School.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2