Insurgency: UN Security Adviser moves to end attacks by Boko Haram, seeks collaboration with Operation Hadin Kai

MADU MOHAMMED, Maiduguri

The United Nations (UN), Chief Security Adviser Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) Nigeria, Mr Senyo Kufe, has solicited the support of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai to end Boko Haram Insurgency in the Sahel region.

The UN Security Adviser, Mr Senyo Kufe, sought for the collaboration when he paid a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in Maiduguri yesterday.

The visit formed part of his ongoing nationwide familiarization and operational assessment tour across Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Kufe, who assumed office in August 2025, described the North East as the “engine room” of Nigeria’s security operations, stressing that the region plays a pivotal role in national and humanitarian security.

He commended the Nigerian military for its professionalism and continued assistance to UNDSS activities, adding that the visit was also an opportunity to reinforce the bond between the UN and the Theatre Command.

The Chief Security Adviser also appreciated the Theatre Command for its support, security guidance and assessment, especially physical security.

He added that his visit to Maiduguri will no doubt give him the opportunity to have first hand information, noting that without the military, UN staff cannot stand on their own in the North East Region.

Also speaking, The UN Area Security Adviser and Field Coordination Officer, North East, Mr Udit Mehta expressed appreciation to the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, for his purposeful leadership, sustained collaboration, and unwavering support to the UNDSS.

He emphasised that the visit aimed to strengthen the partnership and seek enhanced cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel operating in the North East.

Responding, the Theatre Commander, Major General Abubakar, reaffirmed OPHK’s commitment to supporting the UNDSS in achieving its mandate.

He highlighted ongoing military operations and rescue efforts in the region, stressing the importance of maintaining strong civil-military relations and continuous partnership with the UN and other international stakeholders.

The discussions during the meeting centered on strengthening collaboration in areas such as emergency preparedness, disaster response, information sharing, and security management.

Both parties agreed to deepen joint training programmes and improve coordination mechanisms to enhance operational safety and risk management.

The visit featured the presentation of souvenirs to the UNDSS Chief Security Adviser, signing of the visitors’ register, and a group photograph to commemorate the event.

Mr. Kufe was accompanied by UNDSS officials, including Security Analyst Mr. Christian Munteanu and Field Security Associate Major Nuhu Mantana (Retired).

Senior officers of OPHK, including the Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Essien Efanga, Component Commanders, and Principal Staff Officers of Headquarters Theatre Command Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, were also in attendance.

