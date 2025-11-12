Inaugural Meeting of House Ad-hoc Committee on Border Security with Stakeholders held in Abuja

From right… Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on Border Security Hon. Mohammed Isa Anika, representative of the Speaker, Hon, /Minority whip, Hon Ali Isa and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, during the Inaugural Meeting of House Ad-hoc Committee on Border Security with the Stakeholders, held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left … Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee on Border Security Hon. Mohammed Isa Anika, representative of the Speaker , Hon / House Minority whip, Hon Ali Isa and Member of the Committee, Hon Salisu Yusuf, during the Inaugural Meeting of House Ad-hoc Committee on Border Security with the Stakeholders , held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

