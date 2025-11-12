HURIWA backs Ned Nwoko, counsels Regina Daniels on rehabilitation

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Prominent pro-democracy and civil rights advocacy group HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has expressed support for the open call by the Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko who said that his actress wife, Regina Daniels must go for rehabilitation to tackle drug abuse and safeguard her well-being.

This was as the lawmaker said he wanted her alive and healthy to raise their children.

Nwoko said this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday.

Speaking, he stressed that the decision was necessary for the 25-year-old actress to be in the right state of mind to raise their two children.

According to the lawmaker, his stance followed a series of alarming toxicology reports indicating high levels of harmful substances in Daniels’ system.

He further stated that his wife’s calm personality had changed in recent months, as she began exhibiting violent and destructive behaviour, alongside recurring health crises.

“I want her alive and healthy, not just for me, but for our children.

“We have two young kids together, and they cannot fight for themselves, so I’m going to fight for them by safeguarding their mother.

“Many people have died of drug overdose, and if anything happens to her now, what will I tell her children tomorrow,” he asked.

Reacting to the statement by the Delta North Senator, the civil society organization HURIWA expressed support.

HURIWA stated that based on the medical report as quoted by the Delta North Senator, the Actress Regina Daniels should embrace the challenge by her estranged husband as a call for her to preserve and salvage her young life so as to live happily ever after to give the best kind of attention to their two beautiful children.

HURIWA said it has had the privilege to peruse some conclusions encompassed in the doctor’s report and the witness statement submitted to the police in Maitama Abuja on the allegation of drug abuses which we are obliged to disclose publicly.

And we can only recommend to the youngster Regina Daniel to follow the counselling of her estranged husband and free herself of all encumbrances of external substances after which she can very well focused on becoming the most lovely mother of her children which she has always been.

The group said she would become much more joyful if she frees herself from any distractions.

HURIWA also stressed that professional drug & alcohol rehabilitation centres usually have medical-grade amenities that can help someone working towards rehabilitation to recover and improve the person’s physical and mental health.

Remember, overuse of drugs may significantly impact your health, especially because the habit prevents you from eating healthily.

With therapies such as massage and yoga, coupled with mental, spiritual, and nutritional courses of treatment, you’re bound to regain your optimum state of wellness.

Drugs also poison your system with toxins, compromising several body functions.

HURIWA asserted that professional rehabilitation centres work in partnership with trusted detox facilities to guide you through a drug detox procedure, ensuring the safe removal of toxic substances from your body.

While the centre does not offer detoxing directly, the seamless collaboration ensures comprehensive care throughout the person’s recovery journey.

HURIWA stated that furthermore, as the drugs the person is dependant or using may lead to the weakening of the abuser’s immune system, a nutritionist can help the person learn about healthy balanced diets and suggest an appropriate meal plan.

The person seeking recovery can follow such diets to fully bring back their lost appetite.

They’ll also help you to know when your body is hungry so that you don’t resort to taking drugs, thinking it’s a craving.

So, when looking for a drug rehab Central Coast facility, confirm whether it has professional nutritionists among its staff.

