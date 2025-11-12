Forum of Women Professors Donates Text Books To Students of Immaculate Conception Secondary school To Mark 2025 International Day of Girl Child.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

It was all joy for the students of Immaculate Conception Secondary school, Itak, Ikono Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State as a non governmental organization, Forum of Women Professors, University of Uyo converged on the multi purpose hall of the school to donate learning materials mainly text books to them to mark the 2025 International Day of the girl child.

The event held on Wednesday under the distinguished chairmanship of the founder of the forum, Prof Comfort Memfin Ekpo who is the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, also featured donation of exercise books by an alumnus of the school, wife of the Secretary to State Government, Dr Inemesit Enobong Uwah.

In her opening remarks Prof Ekpo, admonished the girls to be diligent, purpose driven and well focused in their studies if they are determined to break the glass ceilings and compete favourably with their male counterparts across the world.

Setting the tone for the event, Prof Etok who is a Professor of food and industrial microbiology with speciality in environmental biology and Occupational Safety in Health, who spoke on behalf of the forum, reaffirmed their collective commitment to the upliftment of the girl child.

“We are here not only to celebrate girls but to reaffirm our collective commitment to creating a world where every girl feels safe, heard, valued and empowered to thrive.

Any world where her rights are protected, her talents nurtured and her future fulfilled with possibility, she said.

Being the first time to celebrate the day after she was elected in January this year as President of the forum, Etok reminded the parents, teachers, leaders and allies of the need to listen deeply to the girls, support their aspirations and to stand with them as equal partners in shaping a better future, adding that societies that uplift girls become stronger, more resilient and more just.

The Director of the Institute of Health, Safety, Security and Environmental Studies in the University, speaking on the theme of the celebration, “The Girl I am, The Change I Lead, Girls on the front line of Crisis,” expressed optimism that girls around the world are rewriting the narratives and breaking the barriers. She highlighted the activities of the forum since inception such as mentorship of young girls to achieve their dreams to mentorship of young women in academics in the University by organizing workshops to teach them how to write and get their write ups published in international impact journals and obtain grants to further their academic work.

Prof Etok who spoke to our correspondent on the sideline of the event said aside from the aforementioned, they have engaged in program called “Talk to me” through suggestion boxes placed in all Faculties in the University to get feedback on cases of intimidations/harassments of both male and female students, and lecturers who sometimes fall victim.

“In that case we make sure investigation is carried out to know who is at fault and justice served accordingly.”

The distinguished Professor listed some women who have broken the Glass ceilings in politics, sports, sports, entertainment, education and technology to include Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: Africa’s first elected female Head of State who served as President of Liberia from 2006 -2018 and won the Nobel peace prize in 2011 and the Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others to motivate the young girls.

She took time to unveil some of the programs the forum plans to carry out before the end of the year and early part of next year, to include International Conference for Women Professors across Nigeria and beyond, composition of a compendium of female Professors in the state and reception/get together party for newly promoted female Professors, a newsletter to disseminate necessary information on activities of the forum to the public.

The event also featured planting of cocoa trees by the personalities present including the school principal, Mrs Iyamba, National President of the Old Students Association who was represented and the most beautiful girl in Akwa Ibom State for 2025, Miss Isokobo and others whose presence added pep to the occasion.