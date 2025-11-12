First anniversary: My sole business in Edo is to develop the state, says Gov Okpebholo

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo state governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that he has no other business in Edo other than to develop the state for the benefit of the people.

He made this declaration while on a tour of the ongoing projects embarked upon within one year in office as the governor of the state.

Governor Okpebholo said that money to develop and beautify the state has been provided for by president Bola Tinubu and it would be judiciously used for that purpose.

“As you can see we are working and this money does not come from my pocket but from Mr. President’s pocket so this money is given to us to work.

“And for us, the idea is to beautify our state, to make it a modern city where everybody can now come and dwell. I have no other business here than to develop the city and build new roads for our people to enjoy.

“That is the essence and that is why you are seeing us day and night working. When we are sleeping, we are thinking it. When we are sleeping, we are dreaming it. So, there is no other job I’m here to do than to develop Edo and that is what you are seeing today”, Okpebholo said.

The governor, who also inspected the Army Day Secondary School at Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, lamented that what the past administration called EdoBest was a sham, adding that what his administration has done in the school is a top-notch.

“You know, when we came here, I entered one of the classrooms. It was like a snake dump. You can’t enter the other block. There was no roof here, no window, nothing. But today, I enter one of the labs, there is an air conditioner.

“Now we have already taken another turn now. We are going to put solar in all the classrooms.

“Solar street light in the whole compound of the school. So, children can even come here at night to learn. And we are not going to stop at that; we will make sure there is security in this school.

“Now, you can see the children of the poor are also breathing now. This is to me a demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President”.

