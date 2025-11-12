Ecobank reaffirms commitment to Pan-African heritage, youth devt ….. Unveils Lagos Pop-Up Museum 

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Ecobank Nigeria Tuesday in Lagos launched the Lagos Pop-Up Museum in partnership with Yaba College of Technology, a three-month cultural and artistic experience running from November 8, 2025, to February 10, 2026.

Held at the Ecobank Pan African Centre in Victoria Island, this initiative aims to promote creativity, education, and innovation, while showcasing Nigeria’s artistic excellence and preserving cultural heritage.

Also, the Adoption Hall allows artists to donate or sell artworks, supporting indigent Yabatech students

In his welcome remarks, Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal said the initiative is a creative intervention that bridges institutional knowledge with civic consciousness, proving that art isn’t just for walls, it’s for life, learning, and transformation.

Lawal who was represented by the Head SMEs, Partnerships & Collaborations, Ecobank Nigeria, Omoboye Odu said, the Lagos Pop-Up Museum is not a regular art show, but a living, breathing cultural experience designed to engage everyone from art lovers to curious minds.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of Ecobank Nigeria, I warmly welcome you to the Ecobank Pan African Centre, a space we proudly call the headquarters of creativity, collaboration, and yes, the best coffee in Lagos.

“Today, we’re thrilled to unveil the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, a bold, vibrant collaboration between Ecobank Nigeria and the Yaba Art Museum of Yaba College of Technology.

“Running from November 8, 2025 to February 10, 2026, this initiative unfolds like a Netflix series with multiple seasons, exhibitions, workshops, performances, artist talks, and more.

“At Ecobank, we believe art and culture aren’t “nice-to-haves”; they’re powerful forces for unity, innovation, and economic growth. Or as we like to say, art is an investment with better colours,” he said.

“As a Pan-African bank, we’ve always believed Africa’s greatest asset isn’t oil or gold, it’s talent.Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to Pan-African heritage, youth development, and inclusive cultural dialogue,” he said.

Speaking further, Lawal maintained that the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars, which include education, innovation, sustainability, and African identity, are alive in this partnership.

According to him, recent highlights include Adire Lagos Experience -over 150 textile exhibitors.+234Art Fair – spotlighting emerging Nigerian visual artists.Oja-Ògè Fashion Pop-Up – proving that runways can be balance sheets too.

He said, through EPAC, the bank continue to nurture collaboration, entrepreneurship, and cross-cultural exchange.

Speaking on partnership and shared vision, the Ecobank boss said, “Our collaboration with Yaba College of Technology is a natural fit. When art meets innovation, and banking provides the glue, magic happens.

“This partnership also supports YAM’s “Gown to Town” initiative, taking classroom creativity into the real world where it can inspire and create opportunity.

“The Lagos Pop-Up Museum offers heightened visibility, deeper community impact, and innovative educational engagement.It advocates for open access to cultural knowledge, creative opportunity, and direct educational support, while revitalizing heritage with contemporary relevance,” he said.

He highlighted the major components to include Adoption Hall – art meets micro-philanthropy to support YabaTech students.Homecoming – cultural restitution brought to life.Drum Up – FESTAC77@50 archival experience.

Others are Deep Blue – water consciousness and environmental dialogue.Mutating Space – a living ecosystem of creativity and innovation.

He noted that this isn’t just an art event, it’s a civic act of community investment, cultural affirmation, and educational empowerment.

He urged artists, students, collectors, policymakers to join this inspiring journey, stressing the need to celebrate the power of creativity to inspire change, bridge divides, and paint picture of the Africa we all want.

Also speaking at the event, Art Organizing Coordinator for Yaba Tech Arts Museum, Dr. Adeola Balogun, commended Ecobank for the partnership.

He said, “All we are concerned is to solicit for art work from.the public, from friends, colleagues, collectors.

“There is a list already, if eventually five hundred works are adopted, and we have one thousand names, the first five hundred students will benefit, that is how it is designed.

“Whatever proceeds goes through Ecobank to the students,” he said.

He urged Nigerians and lovers of education to support the students, adding that the minimum work at the museum shouldn’t be more than N150,000 to N200,000, but they decided to peg it at N100,000.