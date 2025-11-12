Decade of Gas: Nigeria moves to lead West Africa’s gas transition- Ekpo

. Says every policy, regulation, investment must bring us closer to a gas-powered future

UGO AMADI

The minister of state for petroleum resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo has assured that Nigeria is positioning itself to become the preeminent hub for natural gas development in West Africa, leveraging a decade-long strategy aimed at transforming its abundant gas resources into a catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, and cleaner energy.

He gave the assurance while delivering the keynote address at the opening session of the Gas Utilisation Unlock Validation Series in Lagos,

Ekpo highlighted the government’s commitment to the Decade of Gas Initiative, a ten-year plan designed to place gas at the center of Nigeria’s economic and energy transformation.

“This initiative marks the first phase of a concerted effort to reposition Nigeria as a gas-driven industrial power,” Ekpo said, highlighting the strategic importance of converting the country’s substantial gas reserves into measurable socioeconomic gains.

The Minister emphasised that the program extends beyond policy statements, serving as a framework for collaboration between public institutions, private investors, and regulators. The overarching goal is to ensure that Nigeria’s gas resources drive domestic industrialisation, strengthen local value chains, and enhance export earnings.

According to Ekpo, Nigeria is on track to increase gas production by an additional 4.7 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, a move he described as critical to meeting both domestic energy demand and regional export opportunities. “Nigeria possesses sufficient gas resources to address both markets. Our challenge is ensuring that projects are executed on time and at scale,” he noted.

Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, gas is being prioritised as a cornerstone of the country’s energy and industrial strategy. Ekpo said the administration is deploying a mix of infrastructure development, pricing reforms, and investment incentives to position Nigeria as a regional leader in gas utilisation and trade.

The Decade of Gas Initiative is expected to deliver transformative benefits across multiple fronts. First, by supplying energy to industrial zones and SMEs, it aims to boost productivity. Second, the program targets environmental sustainability by replacing high-carbon fuels with cleaner gas alternatives. Third, it seeks to enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional energy markets.

To coordinate these efforts, the government has established the Decade of Gas Sponsors Group, a coalition of public and private sector leaders chaired by Ekpo himself. The group is tasked with synchronising policy, regulation, and investment, ensuring transparent decision-making, and tracking project implementation.

“The Sponsors Group embodies Nigeria’s integrative approach, uniting government and industry to transform potential into performance,” Ekpo said. The minister noted that the Gas Utilisation Unlock Validation Series is a key tool in operationalising the initiative, providing a platform for project tracking, stakeholder engagement, and investor confidence building.

Ekpo described natural gas as more than an energy commodity; he called it “the engine driving Nigeria’s future economy.” He highlighted the government’s focus on developing a gas-based industrial ecosystem, spanning the fertiliser, petrochemical, and power sectors, as well as enabling cleaner transport solutions and wider access to LPG for households.

The minister also framed the Decade of Gas as a response to global energy transitions. With nations worldwide shifting toward low-carbon alternatives, Ekpo said Nigeria must not only adapt but lead. He stressed that collaboration, innovation, and disciplined project execution will be key to ensuring that the decade is defined by tangible results rather than rhetoric.

“Every policy, regulation, and investment must bring us closer to a gas-powered future, one that secures energy independence, drives industrial growth, and fosters sustainable development,” Ekpo said.

The session brought together government officials, regulators, financiers, and project sponsors, signalling a broad-based commitment to Nigeria’s gas ambitions. Ekpo lauded the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Decade of Gas Secretariat for their efforts in coordinating the event.

Concluding his address, the minister called for unity of purpose across all stakeholders. “Together, we can unlock not just molecules of gas, but boundless opportunities, empowering homes, industries, and aspirations across this nation,” he said.

With a strategic framework in place and production growth targets set, Nigeria is positioning itself to become the driving force behind West Africa’s gas transition, potentially reshaping the region’s energy landscape over the next decade.