Church Confers Awards On Trio: Bro.Nse Edem, Hon. Ubong Essien, Prof. Effiong Asuquo

To Celebrate 95th Anniversary.

The Eastern West Africa Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has bestowed different categories of awards on outstanding Zionists and friends of the Church.

Among the awardees were Bro Nse Edem, the regional president, men of Zion Ministry, Eastern West Africa Episcopal District who bagged the Faithful service award.

Others included Hon Ubong Essien, Supervisor for Works, Onna local government Area and Prof Effiong Asuquo, President, A M E Zion Secondary Commercial School, Ndon Ebom, both of whom were awarded for Outstanding Mission Support to the church.

Presenting the awards to the awardees the Presiding Bishop Rt Rev Prof Uduak U. Effiong thanked the awardees for their show of love to the church, describing the “award as a testament to their selfless commitment to humanity and advancement to the church.”

He therefore asked God’s wisdom to abide with them as they continually serve Him, even as the award will inspire them to do more for humanity.

Responding, the recipient of Faithful service award, Bro. Nse J. Edem appreciated the Bishop and Missionary Supervisor for their visionary leadership aimed at repositioning the church for greater productivity and love for one another as body of Christ.

Nse who is the Regional President, Men of Zion Ministry, Eastern West Africa District, noted that since Prof Uduak Effiong assumed office as the 105th Bishop there have been remarkable development in the church.

On the award he had this to say:

“To tell you the truth I don’t receive awards. I don’t do anything for man to see. As a son from parsonage, I only worship God because of his faithfulness upon my life.

But for this award I am appreciative because it comes from the body of Christ on the persons to bring the Church to add value to humanity,” he added.

On his own part, Hon Ubong Essien said it had been his life longing to contribute outstandingly in support of the mission works. According to him, the award will spur him to do more for God and humanity.

In the same vein Prof Asuquo, President of alumni association of A M E Zion Secondary Commercial School, Ndon Ebom owned by the church believed, probably the award on him might have been because of the face lift given to the school by the association headed by him.

“Apart from that my contributions as a member of the governing board of the school could also become one of the reasons the church deemed me fit for the award,” he said.