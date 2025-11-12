Adeleke presents ₦705.794bn 2026 budget to Osun Assembly

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has presented a ₦705.794 billion 2026 appropriation bill to the Osun State House of Assembly.

The Governor, while presenting the appropriation bill tagged “Economic Transformation” on Wednesday, said the budget serves as a blueprint for sustainable growth, capable of navigating the current economic challenges.

According to him, I am happy to inform this Honourable House that our Administration has attained a remarkable milestone in implementing the 2025 Budget.

It is therefore with a high sense of duty that I present the appropriation bill for the year 2026 fiscal year; and to acknowledge the maturity, discipline, and patriotism behind your individual and collective conduct in your bid to uphold the democratic governance tenets.

“The total Revenue consists of Recurrent Revenue, where Government Share of FAAC is Two Hundred and Twenty-One Billion, Six Hundred and Eighty Million Naira (₦221,680,000,000.00) and Independent Revenue is One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Seventy-Three Million, Two Hundred and Twenty-Nine Thousand, three Hundred and Twenty Naira (₦199,573,229,320.00) While, other receipts are Two Hundred and Sixty-Eight Billion, Three Hundred and Forty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Sixty Naira (₦268,348,518,860.00).

“The Expenditure comprises Recurrent Expenditure of Three Hundred and Seventeen Billion, Four Hundred and Fourteen Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty Naira (₦317,414,353,350.00), which is 45% of the total budget.

“Recurrent Expenditure is divided into Personnel Cost of ₦135,005,722,430.00. and Overhead Cost of ₦182,408,630,920.00 made up of Salaries and Allowances as well as Pensions and Gratuities.

The Capital Expenditure has a total sum of

₦ 388,379,695,320.00, which is 55% of the total budget.

“It is my pleasure and honour to present to this Honourable House, the Osun State 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦705.794 Billion christened BUDGET OF ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION for consideration and approval.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, stressed that the Assembly will conduct a thorough scrutiny to ensure the budget reflects the hopes and aspirations of the residents.

His words, “As we formally receive the 2026 Appropriation Bill, this House pledges its full cooperation and constructive engagement. We will conduct careful legislative scrutiny to ensure that the budget reflects the hopes and aspirations of the people of Osun State.

“Every allocation must serve the public interest and contribute meaningfully to sustainable development across all sectors.

The House commits to a review process guided by prudence, fairness, and the welfare of our citizens.

“This Assembly remains committed to fostering a harmonious working relationship with the Executive arm, built on mutual respect and collaboration, while fulfilling our constitutional duty of oversight.

Together, we will continue to promote equity, justice, transparency, and prosperity across our State.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2