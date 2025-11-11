Wike leads inspection of illegal development in Gaduwa

..As his security are on high alert after sudden confrontation

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Officials from the FCT Department of Control, accompanied by Federal Capital Territory Minister Barr Nyesom Wike, visited Gudu on Tuesday to investigate an illegal construction project that has raised concerns among residents.

The inspection team arrived at the site after reports that a private developer was proceeding with work without the required approvals.

While on the ground, the illegal occupant of the property, retired officer, Vice Admiral Awall zuberu Gambo, was present and drew attention to Plot Plot 1946, a parcel that has been linked to the minister’s own land holdings.

Barr. Wike, who oversees the FCT Administration, said the visit was aimed at enforcing the city’s planning regulations and ensuring that all developments comply with the law.

“We will not tolerate any breach of our urban planning rules, regardless of who is involved,” he told reporters at the scene.

According to Wike”You are aware that the land departments and the development control have mandated to see where the illegal development is going on and land grabbing.

And when this was brought to my attention, I did instruct them to make sure that nothing takes place in as much as they did not have any legal paper in terms of regional approval or even the acquisition of the land.

And when they came here, I was informed that the soldiers of the military had to chase them away and I thought probably they would be acting illegally”.

“And so today, while I was in the office, they came to implement the directive that was given to them by myself.

I was called that the military has taken over the place and I have to come by myself to see things for myself.

It’s really unfortunate. And you heard what the officers said, he was sent by the former chief of Naval Staff”.

“And I don’t understand how somebody who attend that position and he said that he has a problem cannot approach my office to say, look, this is what is going on, this is what is going on.

But simply because he’s a military man, he could use that to intimidate Nigerians.

I’m not one of those kind of persons that will succumb to blackmail or intimidation.”

“And you can imagine where you cannot even prove where are the documents.

And the Director of Development Control said, look, I was here. I said bring the documents, you don’t have the documents”.

“Bring the approval for building, you don’t have it. And how can we continue to allow lawlessness to prevail in this country?

What about those who don’t have the military? What about those who don’t have security?

It has gotten to a level where when government officials are doing, carrying out their job, you go and bring security to intimidate them.

And this government official, I will not accept that. “I’ve spoken to the Chief of Defence Staff and I’ve spoken to the Chief of Naval Staff and they have assured me that, please, they have to resolve the matter.

And we’re not coming here to have a shootout with anybody to cause chaos and all. But what I can say, I would not allow it to happen”

“The way we have done and carried out our jobs in other areas is the same way it will be done here.

He will not carry out this illegal deployment on land grounds simply because he was a former Chief of Naval Staff. I would not allow that”.

In the process, the Department of Development Control issued a stop‑work order and gave the developer a 48‑hour deadline to submit the necessary documentation.

Failure to comply will result in demolition of the unauthorized structures, officials warned.

A tense standoff unfolded in Gaduwa as Barr Wike confronted a retired military officer amid reports of an illegal development.

As the minister engaged the ex‑officer, his security detail moved into combat‑ready positions, fearing the situation could turn violent.

Our Correspondent reports that the retired officer, identified only as Rtd. Awall zuberu Gambo, represented by his aid, A.M Yerima appeared agitated as the minister inspected the disputed site.

The minister’s bodyguards, drawn from the FCT security unit, formed a protective cordon around Wike and were prepared to intervene should the encounter escalate.

“The security team was on high alert because it looked like an attack was imminent,” as source close to the minister told reporters.

“They were ready to neutralize any threat and ensure the minister’s safety.”No injuries were reported, and the confrontation ended after local officials intervened and ordered both parties to step back.

The FCT Administration has since pledged to investigate the incident and review security protocols for future site visits.

Residents of Gudu welcomed the swift action, expressing hope that the inspection would curb further illegal building in the area.

The FCT Administration has pledged to carry out regular monitoring to safeguard the city’s development plan.