Vote buying allegation: Soludo’s Aide on Youth Empowerment  replies Peter Obi

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

The Anambra State Governorship Election has come and gone with Soludo winning in the twenty- one Local Government Areas in the state, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and he has been declared reelected by the electoral umpire.

However, there had been allegations of buying and selling of votes by some political parties during the November 8, 2025 Governorship Election that was allegedly marred by voter apathy.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, had reportedly said the Anambra Governorship Election was rife with vote buying and selling and attributed same to bad leadership.

He had added that voters should have been allowed to vote according to their conscience.

Reacting in an interview with Daily Champion on Monday November 10 , 2025 , Governor Soludo’s Aide on Youth Empowerment, Dr. Nelson Omenugha who cast his vote at Nnobi said the people voted according to their conscience, stressing that Governor Soludo’s victory in the election was due to hard work, joint and collective efforts of the youths and other class of Anambra’ people who saw the need to vote for APGA and Governor Soludo in the election for peace, progress and development of Anambra.

Omenugha who expressed happiness at the outcome of the election also expressed appreciation to the Anambra people for massively voting for APGA in the election.

Thanking the Nnobi people for massively voting for APGA in the election, he assured the people and the youths in the state of more democracy dividends from the Soludo administration.

Omenugha said the allegation of vote buying was an emanation from a group who failed to deliver their candidate during the election, adding that the results gathered from the various polling units in the state was indication of the true voice of the people.

” I am glad about the outcome of the election. Anambra’s people have spoken. It was a victory not just for APGA or Soludo, it was a victory for Anambra Youths and Anambra people.

Our victory was a dint of hard work and collective effort of Anambra people who saw the need to re-elect governor Soludo for peace , progress and development of the state”, Omenugha said.