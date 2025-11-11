Service of Songs/ Tribute for late Mrs. Audrey Okehi held at TREM Headquarters in Lagos

L-r… Mrs. Oguchinyere Agu ( daughter); Tochukwuu Okehi (daughter), David Okehi (Son), the widower CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr Dan Okehi, Daniel Okehi (Son), Mrs Uchechi Omotosho (daughter), Pastor Ngozi Nlekwuwa (In-Law), Rev Owen Nlekwuwa (Brother), during the Service of songs/ Tribute for his late wife, Mrs. Audrey Okehi, at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Headquarters held in Lagos on 7/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Mrs. Oguchinyere Agu ( daughter); Tochukwuu Okehi (daughter), David Okehi (Son) and the widower CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr Dan Okehi.

L-r …President /CEO.Erisco Foods Limited, Chief.Dr Eric Umeofia (MFR), the widower CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr Dan Okehi and Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu.

L-r … Deaconess, Regina Okonkwo, with Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu.

R-l …Chief (Mrs) Nwachukwu Umeofia; Chief Coordinator “The wife” Dr Grace Dimanozie and a guest.

L-r… Managing Director/ CEO of Universal Insurance Plc, Dr. Jeff Duru, with the widower CEO of Brickred Consult Limited, Dr Dan Okehi.

Senior Pastor, Olivet Bible Church, Festac Town, Pastor Owen Nlekwuwa ( brother of the deceased), his Wife, Pastor Ngozi Nlekwuwa, posing with friends, during the Service of songs/ Tribute for his late wife, Mrs. Audrey Okehi, at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Headquarters held in Lagos on 7/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.