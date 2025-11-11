November 11, 2025
Trending now

FCT elections: ADC chairmanship candidate condemns lack of accountability in FCT area…

Public hearing on National Digial Economy , E – governance Bill 2025…

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Lonadek Nigeria Ltd ,signs Memorandum of Agreement…

NSE , Lonadek team during signing of MoA , MOU on Monday…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 11, 2025

Nigeria’s aviation industry weathering storms as to emerge among safest – Okonkwo

2027: APC youth group vows to tackle voter apathy through data driven…

Tinubu prioritizing security with increased resources, incentives – Idris

Dangote Fertilizer partners German’s Thyssenkrupp Uhde to license 4 urea granulation units…

Reps begin probe into $4.6bn global health grants

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on National Digial Economy , E – governance Bill 2025 held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo034

From left… Deputy Senate Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Digital and Information Technology Hon Stanley Olajide and Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Senator Shuaib Sailisu, during the Public hearing on National Digital Economy and E _ governance Bill 2025 at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Digital and Information Technology, Hon. Stanley Olajide Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Senator Shuaib Salisu and Senator Sadiq Umar during the public hearing on National Digial Economy E_ Governance _ Bill 2025 at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu wins The ARISE-Women making impact Award 2025 in advocacy for Women’s Empowerment

Peter Anayo

First Lady launches 2025 series of NDDC/ RHI Medical Outreaches at Otuesega, Bayelsa

Peter Anayo

Chrisland Schools, Organized Symphony of stories, an evening of theatrical wonders

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO