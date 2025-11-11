Public hearing on National Digial Economy , E – governance Bill 2025 held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

From left… Deputy Senate Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Digital and Information Technology Hon Stanley Olajide and Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Senator Shuaib Sailisu, during the Public hearing on National Digital Economy and E _ governance Bill 2025 at the National Assembly in Abuja.

From left… Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Lere Oyewumi, Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Digital and Information Technology, Hon. Stanley Olajide Chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Senator Shuaib Salisu and Senator Sadiq Umar during the public hearing on National Digial Economy E_ Governance _ Bill 2025 at the National Assembly in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.